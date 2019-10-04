Roosevelt Smart has been suspended from the North Texas basketball team following his arrest on a DWI charge Wednesday morning.
"We are still gathering some information, but at this point we have suspended him indefinitely," UNT coach Grant McCasland said Friday morning. "We are going to review everything."
Smart was pulled over early Wednesday morning by police at the corner of Carroll Boulevard and West Mulberry Street for having an expired vehicle registration, according to Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones.
The officer observed signs of intoxication, including the strong odor of alcohol, and performed sobriety tests, according to Jones. The officer determined that Smart was intoxicated and transported him to Denton City Jail without incident, Jones said.
Smart, 23, was arrested just after 2 a.m. on a charge of driving while intoxicated, according to Denton jail records. He was booked at 2:07 a.m., Jones said.
Smart posted $1,500 bail and was released from the jail Wednesday afternoon, Jones said.
The senior guard is one of UNT's top players and averaged 10.7 points per game last season.
Smart posted a statement on his Twitter account addressing the incident on Wednesday evening.
“Everything happens for a reason,” Smart wrote. “I made a mistake and know I’m not perfect.
“I will deal with the consequences of my actions. I’m sorry I let my family, friends, teammates and coaches down, but I’m forever grateful to have the support that I do. I’ve been blessed with an opportunity to make a change to better myself as a person. This won’t be easy at all. I’m going to seek help for my problems and will be back a better version of myself.”
Smart will face disciplinary action from UNT.
"There will be discipline and accountability, but we haven’t gotten all the information back yet," McCasland said. "Hopefully it won’t take too long. He is not a part of our team at this time."
UNT will open the season at home against Oklahoma Christian on Nov. 5.
The Mean Green entered preseason practice hoping that Smart would regain the form he showed as a sophomore in 2017-18, when he averaged 19.5 points per game on his way to setting the UNT record for points in a season with 742.
Smart was named the MVP of the College Basketball Invitational at the end of that season. He averaged 23 points in six games while leading UNT to the tournament championship.
Smart tore a muscle in his calf in preseason practice leading up to last season, missed the first seven games of the year and struggled to return to form.
The Mean Green enter the 2019-20 campaign with high hopes after finishing 21-12 last season, their second straight season with at least 20 wins.
Six UNT players averaged double figures a year ago. Three of those players return this season, including sophomore guard Umoja Gibson.
Gibson averaged 12.6 points per game, while junior forward Zachary Simmons added 10.2.
"We will support him," UNT senior guard DJ Draper said of Smart. "He will hold himself accountable for his actions."