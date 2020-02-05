Grant McCasland knows what’s going through the minds of more than a few North Texas fans.
Could it really happen again?
The Mean Green have made significant headway the last two seasons.
UNT won the College Basketball Invitational after McCasland’s debut campaign as the Mean Green’s head coach and has won at least 20 games in back-to-back seasons.
There haven’t been many disappointments under McCasland. The one notable exception has been the stretch run of the regular season.
A host of key injuries torpedoed UNT late last season, when the Mean Green lost their last seven regular season games. UNT didn’t fare much better in the stretch run during McCasland’s debut campaign in 2017-18, dropping six of its last seven before rebounding to win the CBI.
The question of whether history could repeat itself came up last week when a Rice team off to a 1-8 start in Conference USA play knocked off a red hot UNT team that was sitting at 8-1.
McCasland had an answer ready this week as the Mean Green prepared for a game Thursday at Middle Tennessee.
“There is zero panic about finishing,” McCasland said. “You try to figure out how to win against the team you are up against next. There is no concern about anything else.”
That’s largely because of the work McCasland and his staff have put in since a tough end to last season. The Mean Green believe they are built to take advantage of the position they have put themselves in heading into the late stages of the regular season.
UNT is decidedly deeper this year and has fine-tuned the defense and half-court offense philosophy McCasland prefers.
The Mean Green have eight players who average at least 13 minutes per game. Key reserves Jalen Jackson and Jahmiah Simmons have also played significant minutes off the bench.
“We have guys one through 14 who can come in, play and contribute at any time,” forward Zachary Simmons said. “Having that depth is big time for us. We have guys who are ready for their moment.”
That depth was tested in UNT’s loss to Rice. Junior forward Thomas Bell was slowed by an ankle injury. The Mean Green struggled to adjust.
UNT is confident it learned from that experience just like it has from so many others throughout the year.
“We have bounced back throughout the season,” senior forward Deng Geu said. “We will come back again. We are resilient and have depth.”
The question for UNT is if that depth will help it overcome a less-than-ideal schedule down the stretch.
MTSU (6-17) has struggled all season but has won two of its last three games. The Mean Green will then conclude a two-game road trip at UAB before hosting Charlotte and Old Dominion in its final two games before C-USA bonus play.
Charlotte (6-4) has a chance to finish near the top of the C-USA standings. Old Dominion (5-5) isn’t the powerhouse it has been in the recent past but is still talented.
Barring a complete collapse, UNT will come out of those games with a spot in the top pod for C-USA bonus play. The league will be divided into three sections for the final four games of the regular season.
Teams will play in their pods. For UNT, that will likely mean facing C-USA’s other top teams in the final few games of the season.
UNT appeared destined to grab a spot in the top pod last season before its late-season slide bumped it to the second group of five teams.
UNT is hoping to avoid that fate this season. Zachary Simmons is among a host of UNT players who have emphasized how important positioning in the standings is under C-USA’s current scheduling format.
McCasland and his players are confident they are headed in the right direction to maximize their position.
“Every game you want to get a little better,” McCasland said. “We have the right people. It’s a matter of fine tuning it.”
A tough ending in the stretch run of the last two regular seasons has provided plenty of motivation.
“I went through those two years,” Zachary Simmons said. “That was tough. It’s something to learn and get better from.”