Braswell guard Jazmyne Jackson (12) drives to the basket and scores, while being defended by Lake Dallas guard Laniyah Braxton (1) at Braswell High School, on Friday in Little Elm. The Lady Bengals handed the Lady Falcons their first district loss of the season loss.
AUBREY — The Braswell Bengals used a strong defensive effort and a 15 point scoring output from Cam Smith to open District 8-5A play with a 44-31 win over the Lake Dallas Falcons Friday afternoon.
Smith, a junior guard, was a perfect five-for-five from the free throw line and picked up five field goals as Braswell improved to 15-8 for the season.
Braswell held Lake Dallas (15-8, 0-1) to just six points in the third quarter while scoring eight. All six came on two Yash Mattu three pointers. The Falcons were then held to five points in the final quarter. Lake Dallas (led by 14 points from Mattu) made three from behind the arc and picked up two field goals, while going 1-for-2 from the free-throw line.
Lake Dallas attempted just six total free throws in the game. Braswell had 14 trips to the line, making 12 attempts.
“Today’s win is certainly attributed to our defense,” Braswell coach Nick Sekeres said. “We just weren’t shooting very well from behind the arc. We weren’t finishing well so we could have suffocated ourselves by not giving ourselves a chance on defense, but we slowly stretched it out to where it’s comfortable.”
The Falcons entered the game shorthanded due to injury, and struggled offensively throughout the game. Lake Dallas coach Josh Welch did see positives from the opening game of the new year.
“Obviously being the first game of district you want to come in and start strong,” Welch said. “But we saw some guys step up today. We’ll be getting a couple guys back next week and Braswell is a really good team. To be in the game with them, a two possession game midway through the third, that’s where we wanted to be.”
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Braswell will travel to Denton to face the Broncos while Lake Dallas hosts Little Elm.
Braswell girls remain perfect in 8-5A play
The Braswell Lady Bengals improved to 7-0 at home this season and 2-0 in district with a 49-35 win over Lake Dallas. The Lady Falcons (11-4, 3-1) were previously unbeaten in district play.
The Lady Bengals also found defensive success holding Lake Dallas to just 12 points in the first half with six points in the first and the second quarter. Lake Dallas struggled to score consistently with most of its points coming at the beginning and end of the quarters.
Braswell (17-4, 2-0) was led by a duo of Aminah Hall and Kamryn Gibson who each provided 10 points. Jo Elliot had 15 points for the Lady Falcons. The Lady Bengals outscored the Lady Falcons 16-6 in the second quarter, but Lake Dallas came roaring back with a 9-1 run to start third quarter. A Braswell three ended the run making it 34-21, as the Bengals cruised to a home win.