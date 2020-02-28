FORT WORTH — Going into the fourth quarter with a lead isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be. You still have the pressure of hanging on down the stretch, and as Ryan found out Friday, Arlington Seguin had a few last-minute tricks up its sleeve.
Leading by five points, Ryan was outscored 13-4 over the final 3:31 as Seguin rallied to steal a 65-61 win in a Class 5A Region I area-round game at Keller Timber Creek. The Raiders began taking control of the game with just more than two minutes to go in the first half and led by as many as nine in the closing seconds of the third quarter.
But Seguin kept chipping away. CJ Booker scored 10 of his 13 points in that final three minutes and change. Brandon Monroe led the Cougars with 20 points. Maison Adeleye and Mardarius Scott chipped in 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Ryan had quality looks at two 3-pointers to possibly force overtime with just seconds left on the clock, but missed both.
Seguin went to the free throw line and put the game out of reach.
“The momentum started to change around the three minute mark,” Ryan coach Bryce Overstreet said. “We played the best basketball of our season; we had a stretch where we guarded well and executed well. They just made the last run.”
That gutty performance nearly netted the Raiders a trip to the region quarterfinals. Seguin came in with two players (Monroe and Booker) who had attempted more 3-pointers this season than the entire Ryan squad combined. On Friday, Seguin made six. The Raiders countered with seven treys of their own, including six from the combo of Kevin Thompson and Billy Bowman Jr. Thompson, who scored 16 points in Monday’s win over Birdville, scored 14 against Seguin.
Marcette Lawson led Ryan with 17 points while Bowman added 11.
“I was proud of the way they played. Kevin has been that spark all year long and has the ability to hit multiple threes in a short period of time,” Overstreet said. “Billy has finally acclimated after coming off the football field. He’s a winner, and he made plays down the stretch to get us to this point.”
As hot as Ryan was shooting, it was its defense’s ability to fluster Seguin and contest every 3-point shot that made this matchup intriguing as the quarters went by. Seguin jumped out to a 13-7 lead and still led by four in the second quarter when Ryan’s pressure finally started paying dividends. The Raiders closed the half on a 17-8 run.
Their lead was trimmed to four late in the third, but Treshaun Shivers added a quick bucket and Lawson followed with a three to push the lead out to nine points. They led by six going into the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hang on.
“It’s unfortunate for the group of kids we’ve got in there,” Overstreet said. “The attitude and the effort they’ve given all year long — this is a big disappointment.”