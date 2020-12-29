BRIDGEPORT — The Argyle Eagles continued their marvelous season on Tuesday against Bridgeport, throttling them thanks to a huge offensive effort for the 72-39 route and collecting their first win of the district schedule.
The Eagles were in full force in the first quarter, jumping out to a 26-5 lead at its conclusion before stumbling to just 11 points in the second quarter for the 37-19 advantage at the break. Argyle outscored Bridgeport 35-20 in the second half.
Skylar McCurry led the Argyle offense with 14 points in the ballgame.
Argyle will host Krum at home this Saturday.
Rockwall 68, Ryan 47
ROCKWALL — Despite winning their last seven ballgames, the Ryan Raiders saw that streak come to an end on Tuesday against Rockwall on the road, as they were bested 68-47.
Ryan got out to a slow start on offense with just eight points in the first quarter and 10 points in the second quarter, as they trailed 32-18 at the break. The Raiders picked up the pace in the second half, scoring 12 points in the third and 17 points in the fourth quarter.
Kevin Thompson had 13 points in the loss for Ryan.
After the loss, the Raiders are still an impressive 10-3 overall and will take on Grapevine on the road this Saturday.
Braswell 66, Lincoln 63
DALLAS — In what turned out to be a narrow victory on Tuesday, the Braswell Bengals completed their comeback against Lincoln after a quick start to claim their fourth straight victory 66-63.
It was all offense between the two squads in the first quarter with Lincoln up 22-21 before the Bengals fired back with another 21 points in the second quarter to carry a 42-39 lead to the locker room at the half. Braswell scored just seven points in the third quarter, though a 17-point fourth helped lift them to the win.
R.J. Jones did the majority of the scoring for the Bengals with a 31-point effort.
Braswell improves to 11-4 overall this season and will travel to McKinney on Friday.
Monday
Braswell 61, Trinity 43
LITTLE ELM — The Braswell Bengals dispatched of Euless Trinity on Monday for a 61-43 final score, including a 25-point fourth quarter.
Braswell had just nine points in the first quarter before they came back with 19 points in the second quarter for a 28-23 halftime lead. The Bengals put up just eight points in the third before exploding for 25 points in the fourth to ice the game.
R.J. Jones was crucial to the Bengals’ offense with a 20-point day.
Girls Guyer collects 11th win of the year over Marcus
FLOWER MOUND — The Guyer Lady Wildcats flexed their offensive muscles on Tuesday against Flower Mound Marcus, as they cruised to a 67-45 win.
Guyer scored just 13 points in the first quarter, though they turned up the heat with an 18-point second quarter to take a 31-24 lead to the halfway point. The Lady Wildcats busted the game open with a 19-point third and 17-point fourth quarter to seal the win.
Evie Goetz was excellent for Guyer with a 25-point night.
Guyer improves to 11-4 overall this season and will travel to Allen on Saturday.
Sanger 68, Melissa 46
MELISSA — It was a solid performance for the Sanger Lady Indians on Tuesday against Melissa, as they used a strong offensive showing to take the 68-46 win.
Sanger held a narrow 13-12 lead after the first quarter before they busted out for 20 points in the second quarter as they took a 33-25 lead at the break. The Lady Indians kept up the momentum in the second half with 21 points in the third and 14 points in the fourth.
Carly Schmucker put up 19 points in the win while Lexi Martin added 16 points.
Sanger is now a solid 10-5 this season and 3-1 in district. They will play Celina at home on Friday.
Monday
Ponder 77, Peaster 74
PEASTER — It was a shootout between Ponder and Peaster on Monday afternoon, as the Lady Lions prevailed in the 77-74 thriller.
Ponder found themselves trailing 22-15 early on before scoring 21 points in the second quarter to close the gap to 41-36 at halftime. The Lady Lions took full advantage of Peaster’s lackluster third quarter by scoring 22 points to their nine and another 19 points in the fourth.
Tate Wells and Karly Ivy led the way for Ponder with 22 and 21 points, respectively.
The Lady Lions are a perfect 4-0 this season and 14-2 overall. They will go to Paradise on Thursday.