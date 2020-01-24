SOUTHLAKE — The Guyer Lady Wildcats dominated Southlake Carroll 50-28 on Friday evening.
Guyer was in complete control in the first quarter as they outscored Carroll 20-5 in the before stumbling to just six points in the second quarter for a 26-13 halftime lead. The Lady Wildcats had a pair of 12-point quarters in the second half, outscoring Carroll 24-15.
Bella Earle led the way for Guyer with a 16-point effort.
With the win, the Lady Wildcats remain perfect in district as they improve to 9-0 with a 25-4 overall record.
Braswell 58, Little Elm 36
LITTLE ELM — It was all business for the Braswell Lady Bengals, as they blew the doors off of Little Elm 58-36.
Braswell jumped out to a quick 19-6 lead after the first quarter prior to following up with 16 points in the second quarter, for a 25-16 advantage at the break. Each squad stumbled in the third quarter, as the Lady Bengals only put up eight points. Braswell put the game on ice with 15 points in the fourth quarter.
Aminah Hall led the Braswell offense with 12 points with Kamyrn Gibson tallying 10 points.
The Lady Bengals improve to 7-0 in district play and are a sparkling 22-4 overall.
Sanger 68, Gainesville 48
SANGER — The Sanger Lady Indians had an offensive explosion against Gainesville on Friday, using it to get a 68-48 victory at home.
Sanger had 21 points alone in the first quarter while holding Gainesville to 14. The Lady Indians separated themselves in the second quarter by outscoring Gainesville 17-7. The second half remained close, with Sanger putting up 30 points to Gainesville’s 27.
Bella Ringenberg had 21 points in the winning effort for the Lady Indians.
Sanger is now 15-13 overall this season and 2-3 in district. The Lady Indians will welcome Anna on Tuesday.
Lake Dallas 58, The Colony 56
THE COLONY — It was a hard-fought win for the Lake Dallas Lady Falcons against The Colony on Friday, as they came out on the right side of the 58-56 final score.
Lake Dallas started off very slow in the first half with 13 points in the first quarter and 11 in the second quarter, causing them to trail 31-24 at the halfway point. The Lady Falcons clawed back with 13 more points in the third, before storming back with a 21-point rally to take the game.
Dorian Norris had a big night for Lake Dallas, scoring 26 points in the victory.
The Lady Falcons now sit at 21-7 overall after the win and improve to 7-1 in district play.
Krum 45, Springtown 24
KRUM — The Krum Lady Bobcats cruised to an easy 45-24 victory over Springtown on Friday.
The Lady Bobcats outscored Springtown 17-2 in the first quarter followed by 14 points in the second quarter for huge halftime lead of 31-9. Krum stumbled in the second half with only five points in the third and nine in the fourth.
Kennedy Stokes led the way with 15 points for the Krum offense, with Cali Marquis scoring 12.
The Lady Bobcats are now 18-10 following the win.
Aubrey 35, Melissa 31
AUBREY — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals continued to inch closer to the .500 mark on Friday with a 35-31 win over Melissa.
The Lady Chaps fell behind in the first quarter 12-10 to Melissa before using a six-point second quarter to take a 16-15 lead into the half. Aubrey scored 12 points in the third before each squad put up seven points in the fourth.
Kathimae Dow led Aubrey with 12 points and was backed up by Rhianna Stevenson with 11 points.
The Lady Chaps are now 12-13 with a nice 4-1 district record. They will take on Celina on the road Tuesday.
Northwest 43, Denton 38
JUSTIN — The Denton Lady Broncos lost a low-scoring affair on the road to Northwest on Friday 43-38.
The Lady Broncos had a pair of 11-point quarters in the first half, but ultimately went into halftime trailing Northwest 25-22. Denton was outscored 18-16 in the second half.
Nyla Inmon had 13 points for Denton and Ja'Teija Brown had 11 points.
The Lady Broncos fall to 7-20 overall and 1-7 in district matchups.
Boys
Guyer 71, Southlake Carroll 55
SOUTHLAKE — The Guyer Wildcats took care of business against Southlake Carroll on Friday, beating them 71-55.
Each team started off slow offensively in the first quarter as Guyer only put up eight points. The Wildcats broke out for 19 points in the second quarter and took a 27-18 advantage at the break. Guyer came out strong with 24 points in the third and 20 in the fourth.
JaKobe Coles was the top scorer for the Wildcats with 21 points. Ty Mcghie had 15 points as well.
Guyer is now a perfect 7-0 in district and an excellent 20-4 overall.
Braswell 47, Little Elm 39
LITTLE ELM — The Braswell Bengals dispatched Little Elm on Friday by a final score of 47-39.
Each club came out with 11 points in the first quarter before Braswell scored 12 more points in the second quarter for a 23-16 lead at the half. The Bengals outscored Little Elm 13-6 in the third and were outscored 17-9 in the fourth.
Cam Smith had a big 20-point game for Braswell.
Melissa 45, Aubrey 41
AUBREY — The Aubrey Chaparrals lost a tough one at home on Friday to Melissa, falling 45-41.
Aubrey started out slow offensively with just six points in the first quarter before getting on track with 11 points in the second, yet still behind 20-17 at halftime. The Chaps were outscored 16-8 in the third before mounting a 16-point fourth-quarter rally that fell short.
Carter May and Jacob Hollis each had 15 points in the loss for Aubrey.
Aubrey is still a solid 19-8 overall with a 2-1 district record.
Calvary 69, Harvest Christian Academy 61
The Calvary Lions came out on the winning end of a high-scoring affair on Friday, defeating Harvest Christian Academy 69-61.
Calvary fell behind after the first quarter 24-16 and was outscored 14-12 in the second to trail 38-28 at the half. The Lions used a 25-point third and 16-point fourth to rally and complete the comeback.
Jacob Helzer and Brice Coffey had 18-point efforts for Calvary in the win.
The Lions now sit at a solid 19-9 overall this season and 4-2 in district contests.