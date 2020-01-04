BURKBURNETT — The Krum Lady Bobcats were the last team standing at the conclusion of the Burkburnett tournament on Saturday, as they defeated Snyder 43-25 to cap off the weekend.
The Lady Bobcats started out slow with eight points in the first quarter, but they outscored Snyder 12-0 in the second quarter for a big 20-6 halftime lead. The third quarter proved to be the difference in the ballgame with Krum scoring 18 points before tacking on five points in the fourth to seal the championship.
Cali Marquis was an all-tournament selection and led the Lady Bobcats to victory with 19 points in the deciding game. Tori Hamilton was named tournament MVP and also scored eight points on Saturday.
Following the big weekend, Krum is now 16-7 overall this season.
Liberty Christian 66, Midland Christian 19
ARGYLE — It was total dominance on behalf of the Liberty Christian Lady Warriors on Saturday en route to a huge 66-19 victory.
Liberty scored 19 points in the first quarter alone before following that up with 17 points in the second, giving them a massive 36-11 advantage at the break. Midland was held to just eight points in the second half while the Lady Warriors put up 30 points total.
Jadyn Fife had another 23-point performance in the effort for Liberty with Ava Strange scoring 17 points as well.
Liberty continues to pile up the wins as they are now 27-1 overall this season and 2-0 in district.