POTTSBORO — The Krum Lady Bobcats got a 45-34 win against Melissa on Thursday in their opening game of the Pottsboro tournament.
The Krum offense was consistent throughout the night, as they scored 11 points in the first, 12 points apiece in the second and third quarter, and 10 points in the fourth.
Defensively, the Lady Bobcats held Melissa to just 18 points through three quarters before allowing 16 points in the fourth.
Cali Marquis led the way for Krum with 13 points. The Lady Bobcats are now 4-3 overall.
Georgetown tournament
GEORGETOWN — The Ponder Lady Lions got their first two wins of the Georgetown tournament on Thursday against Liberty Hill and Belton.
Ponder defeated Liberty Hill in game one 45-36. The Lady Lions started off slow offensively, scoring just seven points in the first quarter. They would pick up the pace from there, scoring 11 points in the second, 13 in the third and 14 in the fourth.
The Ponder defense allowed 12 points in the first quarter but went on to give up only eight points in the second and five in the fourth.
Kelley Akins was the top scorer for Ponder with 14 points.
Game two was a much lower scoring affair, with Ponder pulling out the win over Belton 35-26. The Lady Lions had just seven first quarter points before scoring 26 in the next two quarters and only mustering two points in the fourth.
The defense for the Lady Lions in the second half was excellent, giving up just five total points.
Kelley Akins was the focal point of the offensive attack for Ponder with 11 points. Ponder is now 6-6 on the year.
Nevada Community tournament
NEVADA — The Sanger Lady Indians took care of business on Thursday as they swept both of their games against Famersville and Terrell.
Game one saw Sanger pull of a narrow victory over Famersville 36-33. The Sanger offense put up just 18 points in the first half before stumbling to only three points in the third quarter. But the Lady Indians would put the game on ice with a 15-point fourth quarter.
Chloe Malone and Lexi Martin fronted the Sanger offensive charge with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
It was a much better showing in game two against Terrell for Sanger, as they blasted them 54-28. Sanger scored double-digits in every quarter against Terrell, including a pair of 15-point quarters in the second and third, as well as a 14-point fourth.
Bella Ringenberg was superb with 13 points on the night for the Lady Indians.
Sanger is now 8-5 thus far this season and will play Lone Oak on Friday.
Birdville’s Lions Club tournament
BIRDVILLE — The Braswell Lady Bengals suffered their first loss of the year on Thursday to Keller by a final margin of 73-56.
Braswell could never quite keep pace offensively with Keller from the start, as they were down at the break 32-20. The offense for the Lady Bengals picked up the second half with 36 points total but was not enough to surpass the 41 points put up by Keller.
Alisa Williams was brilliant with 19 points for Braswell with Tiarah Starks scoring 11 points.
Braswell is now 9-1 following the loss.
New Braunfels tournament
NEW BRAUNFELS — The Liberty Christian Lady Warriors got a victory over San Antonio Cornerstone on Thursday with a 49-39 win.
The Lady Warriors came out hot with 31 points in the first half including a 19-point first quarter. Despite only four third quarter points, Liberty Christian came right back with 14 in the fourth quarter to hold off Cornerstone’s late rally.
Jadyn Fife and Aimee Alverson were keys to the Liberty offense in the win, with Fife scoring 15 points and Alverson just behind with 14.
Boys Sanger tournament
SANGER — The Aubrey Chaparrals overcame a slow first quarter on Thursday against Ponder to get the win in the opening game of the Sanger tournament 50-39.
Aubrey scored just eight points in the first quarter, but would go on a 26-12 run during the second and third quarter combined before erupting for 16 in the fourth.
Carter May and Jacob Crow each had 16 points for Aubrey in the win.
The Chaps are now 4-2 so far this season.
Spring Creek BBQ tournament
MANSFIELD — The Guyer Wildcats dominated both of their games on Thursday as they defeated both Mansfield Timberview and Burleson Centennial.
Game one would see Guyer win with ease for a 73-50 win. The offense took command early for Guyer with a 15-point first quarter and 17-point second while allowing just 12 points to Timberview in the first half. Guyer slowed just a bit in the third with 12 points before exploding for 29 points in the fourth quarter.
Brayden Bradshaw had 31 points for the Wildcats in the victory.
It was much of the same story in game two for Guyer as they defeated Burleson Centennial 78-61. Guyer had a pair of 20-point quarters in the first half as they took a 42-21 lead into the break.
The Centennial offense found a rhythm in the second half with 40 total points, but Guyer stayed out in front with their 36 second half points.
Ty Mcghie had 28 points for the Wildcats with Amaechi Chukwu scoring 18 points and KyeRon Lindsay scoring 15 points.
Guyer is now 6-1 overall following both of their victories.
Newman Smith tournament
CARROLLTON — The Ryan Raiders dispatched of Fossil Ridge with ease on Thursday as they defeated them 76-45.
The Raiders blasted Fossil Ridge in the first quarter 24-6 before taking a 40-17 lead into halftime. Ryan would score 22 more points in the third quarter and add 14 points in the fourth. The Raider defense would give up 28 points in the second half, however.
Tre Shivers scored 16 points for Ryan while Isiah Novil and Marcette Lawson each had 10 points.
Ryan is now 2-2 following the win and will be back in action on Friday.