THE COLONY — Though it was a solid offensive showing for the Denton Broncos it was not enough to keep pace with The Colony, as Denton fell 76-52.
The Broncos were good in the first half on the offensive side of the ball with a 14-point first and 13-point second, but a pair of 17-point quarters from The Colony gave them the 34-27 halftime edge. Denton began to let the game slip away in the second half by being outscored 42-25.
Cameron Stevenson led the Broncos with 15 points in the effort.
Ponder 65, S&S Consolidated 32
PONDER — The Ponder Lions took care of business on Friday against S&S Consolidated, as they got a 65-32 road victory.
Ponder dominated the first half of the game with a 20-point first quarter right out of gate followed by an 18-point second quarter, giving them a big 38-13 lead at the break. The Lions would put up 21 points in the third to put it out of reach.
Jase Hutcherson had a nice 18-point game for the Lions with Hayes Hutcherson and Hayden Simmons each scoring 11 points.
Ponder moves to 12-9 overall this season and is 1-0 in district contests thus far.
Girls The Colony 69, Denton 38
THE COLONY — The Denton Lady Broncos had a day to forget on Friday against The Colony, as they were blown out 69-38.
Denton could not catch up after getting down early in the first half, scoring just nine points in the first quarter and seven points in the second leaving them trailing 31-16 at the half. The Lady Broncos struggled in the third with just eight points before a 14-point fourth.
Jatejia Brown had a big game for Denton in the loss with 20 points.
The defeat was Denton’s 15th loss on the year and they now sit at 7-15 overall with a 1-2 district record.
Era 63, Sanger 47
SANGER — It was a tough loss for the Sanger Lady Indians on Friday as they were dispatched of with a final score of 63-47.
Sanger fell behind early on in the ballgame by scoring just 10 points in the first quarter and only seven points in the second, giving Era a 33-17 advantage at the half. The Lady Indians matched Era point-for-point in the second half, putting up 30 points each including a 19-point fourth for Sanger.
Bella Ringenberg had a 12-point effort for the Lady Indians in the loss, while Carly Schmucker and Chloe Martin each had 11 points.
Sanger is now 13-9 overall this season and will begin district play next Friday at Anna.
Ursuline Academy 50, Aubrey 44
DALLAS — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals could not pull out a win on Friday against Ursuline Academy, falling 50-44.
The offense for the Lady Chaps was slow in the first half with a pair of 7-point quarters, causing them to trail at halftime 22-14. Aubrey was much better in the second half with 12 points in the third and 18 points in the fourth.
Despite coming up short, Kathimae Dow had 17 points for Aubrey.
The Lady Chaps fall to 7-12 following the loss and will return to action on Tuesday at Collinsville.
Liberty Christian 63, Nolan Catholic 45
ARGYLE — The Liberty Christian Lady Warriors continued their phenomenal season on Friday with yet another win, this time a 63-45 victory over Nolan Catholic.
Liberty was good offensively in the first half with a pair of 15-point quarters, though Nolan’s solid play gave Liberty just a halftime lead of 30-27. The Lady Warriors began to separate in the second half by outscoring Nolan 33-18.
Grace Alverson led the Liberty squad with 18 points on the night while Jadyn Fife put up 17 points as well.
The Lady Warriors are now a sparkling 26-1 overall this season and 1-0 in district matchups.
Ponder 80, S&S Consolidated 29
PONDER — The Ponder Lady Lions were in complete control of S&S Consolidated on Friday, as they smashed them 80-29.
Ponder was on fire in the first quarter, outscoring S&S 29-3 before a 10-point second quarter gave them a 39-17 edge at the break. The Lady Lions would put up another 24 points in the third and 17 points in the fourth to seal the victory.
Tate Wells had a 22-point effort for Ponder in the win while Karly Ivy contributed 16 points to the cause as well.
The Lady Lions are 14-10 and 2-1 in district following the win and will return to the court next Friday at Callisburg after a bye on Tuesday.
Burkburnett tournament
BURKBURNETT — The Krum Lady Bobcats swept both of their games on Friday by making quick work of Godley (51-34) and Pilot Point (75-32).
The Lady Bobcats were on the attack in the first quarter of game one against Godley, as they outscored them 18-2 and 15-10 in the second quarter for a 33-12 halftime lead. Krum stumbled to just eight points in the third and 10 points in the fourth.
Kennedy Stokes led the Lady Bobcats with 18 points.
Krum dominated their second matchup on the day against Pilot Point, coming out hot with a 27-point first quarter and 21-point second for a huge 48-17 halftime advantage. The Lady Bobcats outscored Pilot Point 27-15 in the second half.
This time Cali Marquis had 18 points for Krum in the winning effort.
After the two wins on Friday, the Lady Bobcats are now 15-7 on the year.