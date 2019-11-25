SANGER — The Sanger Lady Indians dispatched of Whitesboro in dominant fashion on Monday, as they defeated them 59-35.
The offensive attack for Sanger was slow initially, with an 11-point first quarter, but followed it up with a 19-point second and 17-point third quarter coming out of halftime. By comparison, Whitesboro could only muster 14 points in the second and third combined.
Chloe Malone was the lead scorer with 14 points for the Lady Indians followed by Bella Ringenberg and Lexi Martin with nine points each.
Sanger is now 6-3 and will play Decatur at home on Tuesday.
Decatur 42, Aubrey 30
DECATUR — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals had a frustrating game against Decatur on Monday, as they fell on the road in a low scoring affair 42-30.
Aubrey came out flat in the first quarter as they were outscored 16-2 before scoring 11 points in the second and trailing 23-13 at the half. The Lady Chaps found a bit more consistency in the second half with 17 points to Decatur’s 19 points.
Kathiname Dow led Aubrey with 10 points while Audrey Beaty had eight points and Rihanna Stevenson had seven points.
Aubrey will play Tuesday against Whitesboro.
Bridgeport 62, Ponder 46
BRIDGEPORT — The Ponder Lady Lions could not hang on against Bridgeport on Monday as they fell 62-46 despite a quick offensive start.
Ponder came out fast in the first quarter with 18 points to Bridgeport’s 10 points, but a lopsided second quarter where the Lady Lions were outscored 23-7 sucked all the momentum from Ponder from that point on.
Karly Ivy scored 19 points on the night for the Lady Lions.
Boys Aubrey 70, Denton 60
AUBREY — In an early season contest between the Aubrey Chaparrals and the Denton Broncos, it was Aubrey that prevailed on Monday with a 70-60 win.
The Aubrey offense was firing on all cylinders from tip-off as they recorded a 20-point first quarter with Denton trailing by just four with 16 points. But the Chaparrals outscored Denton 50-44 the rest of the way, including a 15-10 third for Aubrey.
Jayden Hollis was excellent with 27 points on the night for Aubrey with Garrett Reeves scoring 12 and Antonio James tallying 10 points.
Aubrey is now 3-0 on the year.
Argyle 79, Kaufman 44
KAUFMAN — What started as a shootout for the Argyle Eagles turned into a blowout on Monday against Kaufman, as the Eagles thrashed them 79-44 on the road.
Argyle came out hot with a 26-point first quarter compared to Kaufman’s 14 points, and would go on to outscore them 53-30 the rest of the way.
Jackson Maupin led with 15 points for Argyle followed by Eli Valentino with 10 points.
Decatur 55, Ryan 53
DECATUR — A tightly contested game between Decatur and the Ryan Raiders on Monday did not quite fall the way Ryan would have hoped, as they lost a close one 55-53 in overtime.
Both teams were hot offensively out of the gate, as Decatur led 17-15 after the first and led just 31-30 at halftime. A lackluster third quarter where both teams scored only 10 points combined, as well as a 14-11 fourth by Decatur, pushed the game to overtime, where they outscored Ryan 7-5.
Ryan was led by a trio of double-digit scorers, including 16 points from Marcette Lawson and 15 points apiece from Tre Shivers and E.J. McBath.
The Raiders are just 0-2 on the season and will play McKinney North at home on Tuesday.
Ponder 61, Sanger 32
PONDER — It was all Ponder on Monday against Sanger, as the Lions beat the Indians decidedly 61-32.
Ponder was in control from the beginning, outscoring Sanger 12-2 in the first quarter and 14-11 in the second. The Lions turned up the heat in the second half, scoring 35 points to Sanger’s 19 points.
Jase Hutcherson was great with a 19-point game and Oscar Martinez scoring 14 points.
Ponder is now 6-1 and will play Aubrey on Tuesday.
Red River 59, Calvary 55
The Calvary Lions recovered from slow start against Red River on Monday to make the game interesting late in the fourth quarter but came up short overall 59-55.
Calvary fell behind in the first half, as they were outscored by Red River 35-23. It was a polar opposite second half, as the Lions roared back with a 32-point second half to Red River’s 24 points in over the same time.
Despite falling short during the rally, Calvary’s Carter Listi had 16 points and Jacob Helzer with 10 points