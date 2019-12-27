CARROLTON — The Ryan Raiders got a big victory on Friday over Lebanon Trail, as they blew them out 73-52.
The Ryan offense was phenomenal all game long, including a pair of 18-point quarters in the first half to give them a 36-31 lead at the break. The Raiders separated themselves in the third quarter, outscoring Lebanon Trail 20-5 to put it out of reach.
Gian Harper had 12 points in the win for Ryan, with Tre Shivers and Kevin Thompson scoring 11 points apiece as well.
The Raiders move to 9-4 overall this season and will play Garland on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Fort Worth tournament
FORT WORTH — The Denton Broncos split both of their ballgames on Friday in the Fort Worth tournament, falling to Keller Fossil Ridge 68-58 in the first game before defeating Australia Sabres 80-53.
It was a tough start in game one against Fossil Ridge, as Denton fell behind 19-12 after the first quarter and 34-21 at halftime. The Broncos would be much better in the second half, though still falling short despite 15 points in the third and 21 points in the fourth.
Jamal McCoy-Maxwell had 23 points for the Broncos in game one. Ben Schmuhl also had 16 points.
The Broncos got back on track against in their second game against Australia Sabres, as they had 18 points in the first quarter and 22 points in the second for a 40-25 halftime lead. Denton would score another 40 points in the second half with 17 in the third and 23 in the fourth.
Ja’lynn Alexander led the Broncos offensively with 21 points while Ben Schmuhl had another 16 points.
Kerrville tournament
KERRVILLE — The Denton Calvary Lions had a tough loss and a nice win on Friday, as they lost in overtime to San Marcos Home School 56-46 and beat Faith Academy 72-51.
The Lions were slow out of the gate against San Marcos in their first contest as they found themselves trailing 16-6 after the first quarter and 22-18 at halftime. However, Calvary used an 18-point third and 10-point fourth to force overtime, where they were shutout 10-0.
Chase King and Jacob Helzer each had 15 points despite the loss.
The Lions were slow again in game two against Faith Academy, as they were down 19-12 after the first quarter. But Calvary would explode for 27 points in the second quarter and 33 points in the third to put the it on ice.
Carter Listi had a 14-point night for the Lions while Chase King had a solid 13 points.
Calvary moves to 14-6 overall after going 1-1 on Friday.
Bridgeport tournament
BRIDGEPORT — The Aubrey Chaparrals had a great day on Friday in the Bridgeport tournament, defeating Australia 46-45 and Paschal 48-40.
Game one was a tight-knit ballgame against Australia, as Aubrey had a 10-point first quarter and 16-point second to give them a 26-18 advantage at the half. Each team had 12 points in the third before the Chaps were outscored 15-8, though holding on for the win.
Zach Hamilton and Jacob Crow led Aubrey offensively with 15 and 13 points, respectively.
Game two was a tale of two halves for both Aubrey and Paschal, as neither team could get another going offensively in the first half with Paschal leading 11-8 at halftime. Both teams would break out in the second half, as the Chaps put up 40 points with 17 points in the third and 23 in the fourth.
Jacob Crow led the way for the Chaps with 18 points in the victory.
Aubrey is now sitting at 14-5 after both of their wins on Friday.
Girls McKinney North tournament
MCKINNEY — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons took care of business on Friday against Little Elm, as they completed the comeback win 43-40.
Lake Dallas started out slow in the first half, trailing 10-9 after the first quarter before a 10-point second quarter gave them a 19-18 lead at the break. The Lady Falcons were outscored 18-13 in the third quarter, before going on an 11-4 run in the fourth to win.
Dorian Smith had 18 points for Lake Dallas in the win.
The Lady Falcons are 16-4 overall this season.
Lebanon Trail 39, Denton 37
MCKINNEY — The Denton Lady Broncos lost a close one Friday in the McKinney North tournament, falling to Lebanon Trail 39-37.
Denton started out well with 11 points in the first quarter before just a 7-point second quarter with Lebanon Trail leading 25-18 at the half. Despite outscoring Lebanon Trail 19-14 in the second half, the Lady Broncos were not able to complete the comeback.
Talajah McConnell and Jateija Brown led the Lady Broncos offense with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Denton falls to 6-14 overall after the loss.
Castleberry tournament
CASTLEBERRY — The Sanger Lady Indians could not dispatch of Azle on Friday, as they lost the low scoring affair 38-31.
Neither team found the groove offensively in the first half, as Sanger had a pair of 8-point quarters to end up tied at halftime 16-16. Sanger scored just five points in the third quarter and 10 points in the fourth.
Chloe Martin had 10 points for the Lady Indians in the loss.
Sanger is 12-8 following the loss and will play the third-place game at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Whataburger tournament
SAGINAW — The Ponder Lady Lions experience defeat and victory on Friday, as they defeated Dodd City 58-48 and lost to Idalou 55-42.
Ponder stumbled in the first quarter against Dodd City, as they were outscored 17-9 before a 23-point second quarter gave them a 32-29 advantage at the half. The Lady Lions had just nine points in the third before a 17-point fourth sealed the win.
The win was head coach Jimmy Avery’s 800th career victory.
Kelley Akins had 13 points for Ponder while Karly Ivy had 11 points.
The Lady Lions were excellent in the first half against Idalou in their second game, as they had a pair of 14-point quarters that gave them a 28-26 lead at the break. However, Ponder had a pair of 7-point quarters in the second half, as they were outscored 29-14.
Karly Ivy was great with 19 points in the loss.
Ponder moves to 11-9 after Friday’s games and will play Brock at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Liberty Christian sweeps both games
SAGINAW — The Liberty Christian Lady Warriors continued their marvelous season on Friday, sweeping both Seminole (65-43) and Grapeland (76-53).
Liberty was consistent against Seminole in their first contest, as they used a 15-point first quarter and 17-point second quarter to take a 32-28 lead into halftime. The Lady Warriors outscored Seminole 17-7 in the third to pull away for good.
Jadyn Fife was excellent with 17 points for Liberty while Grace Alverson had 13 points.
Liberty was in total control in its second game against Grapeland, as they came out hot in the first half with 21 points in the first quarter and 18 points in the second quarter for a halftime lead of 39-21. Liberty outscored Grapeland 37-32 in the second half.
Jadyn Fife outdid herself from the previous game with 27 points.
Liberty is now 23-1.
Spring Creek BBQ Invitational
MANSFIELD — The Braswell Lady Bengals got back in the win column on Friday with a victory over Lamar 46-31.
Each squad scored eight points in the first quarter before Braswell used a 13-point second quarter to take a 21-15 lead into the locker room at halftime. Lamar would outscore the Lady Bengals 12-11 in the third before Braswell scored 14 points to Lamar’s four to ice the game.
Alisa Williams and Torie Sevier each had nine points for the Lady Bengals in the win.
Braswell finds itself at 15-2 overall after Friday’s victory.