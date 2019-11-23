BANGS — The Liberty Christian Lady Warriors picked up a pair of impressive victories on Saturday at the Bangs tournament, knocking off Godley 61-25 before winning a thriller over Brownwood 60-57 in overtime.
Against Godley, the Lady Warriors jumped out to a 13-2 first quarter lead and held a 33-15 advantage at halftime. Ava Alverson led the scoring for Liberty Christian with 12 while Jadyn Fife finished with 11.
Against Brownwood, the lead changed hands numerous times throughout the first four quarters with the game tied 50-50 at the end of regulation. In the extra period, the Lady Warriors outscored Brownwood 10-7 to grab the victory. Fife led the way for Liberty Christian with 25 points.
The Lady Warriors are now 9-1 for the season.
Coppell tournament
COPPELL — The Denton Lady Broncos split their two games on Saturday as they played a close one against Euless Trinity but would ultimately fall 42-37, and a victory over Newman Smith 32-16.
Denton stuck with Euless Trinity in the first half, as they only trailed 21-20 at halftime. But an anemic showing offensively for the Lady Broncos in the third quarter, where they scored all 7 points to Euless Trinity’s 18 points, was their undoing.
Katroy Rogers was on fire in this game, scoring a whopping 20 points.
Against Newman Smith, it was a low scoring affair, with Denton only leading 19-10 at the break. Both teams would struggle even more in the second half as neither cracked double digits in the third or fourth quarter.
Katroy Rogers was the lead scorer again with 13 points.
Denton is 2-10 following the split on Saturday.
Flower Mound tournament
FLOWER MOUND — The Guyer Lady Wildcats wrapped up their tournament Saturday with a convincing win over McKinney 58-42.
Both squads got off to a tough start offensively with Guyer leading 9-7 after the first. But the Lady Wildcats would outpace McKinney for the remainder of the game, including a 20-point second quarter and a 29-point second half.
Meredith Wood racked up 17 points on the night while Bella Earle had 10 points as well.
PKC tournament
ABILENE — The Sanger Lady Indians ran into some defensive lapses in the closing minutes against Stevens on Saturday and suffered a 43-40 loss at the Polk Key City tournament.
The Lady Indians led throughout the first half and held a 24-14 advantage at halftime before being outscored 29-16 in the final half.
Bella Ringenberg led the scoring for the Lady Indians with 12 while Chloe Malone finished with eight.
Boys Aubrey 64, Whitesboro 46
AUBREY — The Aubrey Chaparrals took care of business Saturday against Whitesboro as they defeated them 64-46.
Aubrey scored double-digits in every quarter, including an 18-point first with a game-low 14 points in the third quarter. The Chaparrals were led by an insane 32-point effort from Jayden Hollis, who scored half of Aubrey’s point total.
Defensively, the Chaps forced several turnovers, but were unable to capitalize on most of them.
Aubrey is now 2-0 on the young season.
Argyle 55, Princeton 36
ARGYLE — The Argyle Eagles won big at home on Saturday by dominating Princeton 55-36.
The Eagles came out firing early with a pair of 15-point quarters in the first half, leading 30-16 at the break. Argyle would score another 25 more points in the second half to seal the victory.
Argyle’s tandem of Jackson Maupin and Grey Goodson scored 14-points apiece with Nate Atwood scoring 11 points as well.
Lake Dallas 49, Wichita Falls 39The Lake Dallas Falcons defeated Wichita Falls on Saturday 49-39.
Lake Dallas got off to a slow 7-point first quarter before outscoring Wichita Falls 26-14 over the second and third quarters. Both teams put up big fourth quarters, including 16 points for the Falcons and 15 points for Wichita Falls.
Yash Mattu led the way for Lake Dallas with 12 points and Kenny Williams with 11 points.
Lake Dallas is 3-0 following the win.