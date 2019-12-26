MANSFIELD — The Guyer Lady Wildcats kicked off the opening game of their tournament on Thursday, as they defeated McKinney 51-43.
Guyer found themselves down early in the ballgame, as they trailed 15-11 after the first quarter and 25-16 at halftime. However, in the second half the Lady Wildcats would flex their muscles offensively, outscoring McKinney 35-18.
Bella Earle had 19 points for the Lady Wildcats in the effort with Morgan Helgesen scoring 14 points as well.
Guyer is now 15-2 overall this season with a 2-0 district record.
Prosper 48, Braswell 41
MANSFIELD — The Braswell Lady Bengals suffered just their second loss of the season on Thursday, falling to Prosper 48-41 in their first game of the Spring Creek BBQ Invitational.
Braswell never got any momentum going in the first half as they trailed 13-11 after the first quarter and 30-16 at halftime. Neither team was great in the third quarter with Braswell outscoring Prosper 8-4 and 17-14 in the fourth.
Alisa Williams had 17 points despite the loss for the Lady Bengals.
Braswell is still in great position with a 14-2 overall record.
McKinney North tournament
MCKINNEY — It was a tough game for the Denton Lady Broncos on Thursday, as they came up short in their matchup with McKinney Boyd 38-27.
Denton could not find any grove offensively in the first half, as they were held to just two points in the first quarter and eight in the second quarter for a 19-10 deficit at the break. The Lady Broncos were outscored 19-17 in the second half.
Jateija Brown and Katroy Rogers did the majority of the scoring on the night for Denton with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
The Lady Broncos fall to 6-13 overall following the loss with a 1-1 district record.
Castleberry tournament
CASTLEBERRY — The Sanger Lady Indians got a narrow 41-38 victory on Thursday over Everman.
Neither team was clicking in the first quarter with Sanger scoring just five points, though an 11-point second quarter would give them a slight 16-15 halftime advantage. The Lady Indians outscored Everman 11-9 in the third quarter before each squad scored 14 points in the fourth.
Chole Malone and Phoenix Dillin led the Sanger offense with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The Lady Indians now sit at 12-7 overall with the win and will play the winner of Azle and Life Waxahachie at noon on Friday.
Boys Fort Worth ISD tournament
FORT WORTH — The Denton Broncos could not hold on against Arlington Heights on Thursday, as they were defeated 75-63 in the opening game of their tournament.
The Broncos fell behind early in the first half and were never able to recover, as they were outscored 17-14 in the first quarter and 20-13 in the second quarter, giving Arlington Heights a 37-27 halftime lead.
The second half was much of the same for Denton, as they were outscored 38-34.
Cameron Stevenson had 21 points in the effort for Denton while Ben Schmuhl contributed 16 points in the loss.