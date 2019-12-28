MANSFIELD — The Guyer Lady Wildcats went 1-1 on Saturday, as they pulled off a narrow 48-45 victory over Crowley before falling to Allen 43-36.
Guyer was strong to start off against Crowley with a 21-point first quarter before each team scored 10 points in the second quarter, with Guyer leading 31-25 at the break. The Lady Wildcats had just six points in the third before scoring 11 points in the fourth to seal the win.
Bella Earle and Evie Goetz led the Lady Wildcats offense with 16 and 15 points, respectively.
Guyer struggled in game two against Allen as the Lady Wildcats managed just 11 points in the first half to trail 21-11 at halftime. Despite outscoring Allen 25-22 in the second half, Guyer could not complete the comeback.
The Lady Wildcats move to 17-4 overall this season following Saturday’s split.
Castleberry tournament
CASTLEBERRY — The Sanger Lady Indians ended the Castleberry tournament on Saturday with a third-place finish after defeating Northside 52-27.
Sanger dominated the first half of the ballgame with a 16-point first quarter and 14-point second quarter to give them a 30-17 edge heading into the half. The Lady Indians began to pull away in the second half with 21 points to Northside’s 10 points.
Chloe Malone had 12 points in the effort for Sanger as well as being selected to the All-tournament team. Phoenix Dillin had 12 points also.
The Lady Indians are now 13-8 overall this season and will return to action January 3rd at home against Era at 10:00 a.m.
Whataburger tournament
SAGNIAW — The Ponder Lady Lions took care of business on Saturday with a 55-43 win over Brock.
The Lady Lions were excellent on offense throughout the ballgame, as a 15-point first quarter and 14-point second gave them a halftime lead of 29-24. 16 points in the third and 10 points in the fourth was all that was needed for Ponder to finish off the game.
Kelley Akins had 20 points for the Lady Lions in the effort with Tate Wells totaling 15 points as well.
Ponder is now 12-10 following the conclusion of their tournament.
Liberty Christian 54, Jim Ned 52
SAGINAW — Though it was a narrow victory, the Liberty Christian Lady Warriors squeaked by Jim Ned on Saturday with a 54-52 win.
The typically high-power Liberty offense stumbled to a pair of 11-point quarters in the first half, putting them behind at halftime 25-22. The Lady Warriors would find their groove in the second half with a 14-point third and an 18-point fourth quarter putting them over the top for the victory.
Jadyn Fife led Liberty offensively with a 23-point effort.
McKinney North tournament
MCKINNEY — The Denton Lady Broncos wrapped up their tournament on Saturday with a win over Wakeland 36-22.
Neither team found their footing in the first quarter with Denton leading 4-3 at its conclusion. The Lady Broncos broke out for 15 points in the second quarter for a 19-13 advantage at the half. Denton outscored Wakeland 17-9 in the second half.
Jadyn Bradley led the offense for Denton with 12 points.
The Lady Broncos are now 7-14 overall this season.
Boys Carrollton Newman Smith tournament
CAROLLTON — The Ryan Raiders lost a tough one on Saturday to Garland, as a fourth quarter collapse cost them the game and resulted in a 72-64 loss.
The Ryan offense was great throughout the first three quarters against Garland with a 15-point first quarter and 19-point second for a 34-30 advantage at halftime. A 21-point third gave the Raiders a 55-47 lead going into the fourth before Garland exploded for 25 points while holding Ryan to just nine points.
Tre Shivers compiled 23 points in the loss for Ryan.
The Raiders fall to 9-5 overall this season following the loss and will begin district play at Northwest on Jan. 3rd at 8 p.m.
Kerrville tournament
KERRVILLE — The Denton Calvary Lions experience both ends of the spectrum on Saturday with a 60-53 loss to John Paul II and a 58-36 win over New Braunfels Christian Academy.
The Lions were in lockstep with John Paul II in their first matchup of the day, with each team scoring 16 points in the first quarter and 15 points in the second for a 31-31 tie at the break. However, Calvary would be outscored 29-22 in the second half, proving to be the difference in the final score.
Chase King had a 21-point effort for Calvary in the loss.
Calvary took command in game two against New Braunfels early on with a 14-point first quarter and 18-point second quarter, giving them a 32-15 lead at the half. The Lions put up 12 points in the third and 14 points in the fourth to put the game on ice.
Chase King led Calvary again offensively with 14 points while Jacob Helzer contributed 13 points.
The Lions advance to 15-7 overall this season.