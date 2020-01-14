TROPHY CLUB — The Guyer Lady Wildcats put their perfect district record on the line Tuesday evening against Byron Nelson and came out on the winning end 48-37.
Guyer played a tight first quarter leading just 14-13 before a 10-point second quarter gave them a 24-17 advantage at the break. The Lady Wildcats were outscored 15-8 in the third before storming back with 16 points in the fourth to seal the win.
Bella Earle had 21 points in the effort for Guyer.
The Lady Wildcats move to 22-4 overall and are now 6-0 in district contests.
Ponder 69, Whitesboro 18
PONDER — The Ponder Lady Lions were in total control against Whitesboro on Tuesday with a massive 69-18 victory.
The Lady Lions came out strong in the first quarter with 29 points to Whitesboro’s four points before outscoring them in the second quarter 23-3, taking a 52-7 lead into halftime.
Ponder put up just 17 points total in the second half.
Tate Wells had a 23-point night for Ponder in the win.
The Lady Lions are now 16-10 overall this season and move to 4-1 in district. They will return to action at Pilot Point on Friday.
Lake Dallas 42, Denton 17
The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons won big on the road against Denton, taking care of business 42-17.
Lake Dallas mustered only five points in the first quarter before breaking out for 17 points in the second quarter, taking a 22-8 lead to the locker room at the half.
The Lady Falcons would go on to score 20 points in the second half.
Jorja Elliot had 15 points for Lake Dallas in the winning effort.
The Lady Falcons are 18-7 overall following the win and are 4-1 in their district matchups.
Liberty Christian 56, TCA 18
ADDISON — The Liberty Christian Lady Warriors blew the doors off of Trinity Christian on Tuesday, beating them 56-18.
Liberty had a pair of 14-point quarters in the first half while holding TCA to 10 points combined for a 28-10 halftime lead. The Lady Warriors used a big 20-point third to put the game out of reach before scoring just eight points in the fourth.
Amiee Alverson had 19 points for Liberty in the winning effort with Ava Strange putting up 12 points.
The Lady Warriors are 28-2 this season and 3-1 in their district matchups.
Boys
Guyer 66, Byron Nelson 53
TROPHY CLUB — The Guyer Wildcats took home the win on Tuesday over Byron Nelson, dispatching of them 66-53.
Guyer used a 13-point first quarter and 14-point second quarter to give them a halftime lead of 27-22. Both the Wildcats and Byron Nelson scored 18 points in the third quarter before Guyer put up 21 points to finish off the win.
JaKobe Coles led the Guyer offense with 17 points with Ty McGhie tallying 14 points.
The Wildcats sit at 17-4 overall and 4-0 in district.
Whitesboro 53, Ponder 42
PONDER — The Ponder Lions came up short on Tuesday at home against Whitesboro, as they simply could not score enough in the 53-42 loss.
Ponder had a solid 13-point start in the first quarter before stumbling to six points in the second quarter, forcing them to trail 25-19 at halftime. The Lions could not catch up in the second half as they were outscored 28-23.
Jase Hutcherson had 14 points for Ponder in the losing effort and Oscar Martinez had 11 points.
The Lions fall to 13-10 on the year and 2-1 in district.
Denton 65, Lake Dallas 54
The Denton Broncos got a nice win on Tuesday over Lake Dallas, defeating them 65-54.
Denton exploded for 22 points in the first quarter while holding the Falcons to just nine points.
The Broncos outscored Lake Dallas 12-10 in the second quarter for a big 34-19 lead at the half.
Lake Dallas outscored the Broncos 35-31 in the second half, but ultimately fell short.
Cameron Stevenson had a big night with 25 points for Denton en route to the victory.
Denton Calvary 63, Fort Worth Calvary 57
FORT WORTH — The Denton Calvary Lions finished the winning side of a high-scoring affair Tuesday, defeating Fort Worth Calvary 63-57 on the road.
The Lions were in total command in the first quarter outscoring Fort Worth 22-6 before being outscored 18-11 in the second half, though still maintaining a 33-24 advantage at halftime.
Denton Calvary was outscored again 20-16 in the third before using 14 points to hang on for the win.
Chase King and Jacob Helzer each had 16 points for the Lions.
Denton Calvary improves to 17-9 overall on the year and 2-2 in district.