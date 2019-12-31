The Guyer Lady Wildcats defeated Bishop Lynch on Tuesday, as they got a solid 47-37 victory.
Guyer dominated the first quarter with 16 points before stumbling to just four points in the second quarter, giving Bishop Lynch a 21-20 lead at the half. The Lady Wildcats pulled away in the third quarter with 17 points and 10 more in the fourth.
Bella Earle was crucial offensively for Guyer with a 20-point effort.
The Lady Wildcats move to 18-4 overall while standing at 2-0 in district play.
Braswell 80, Wichita Falls 13
LITTLE ELM — It was complete and utter domination by the Braswell Lady Bengals on Tuesday, as they stomped Wichita Falls 80-13.
The Lady Bengals essentially ended the game at half time with a 22-point first quarter and a 21-point second, for a huge 43-5 advantage at the break. Braswell outscored Wichita Falls 37-8 in the second half.
Jazmyne Jackson and Alisa Williams led the offensive onslaught for Braswell with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
With the win, Braswell got its 16th win of the year and are now 16-4 overall.
Ponder 62, Frisco Reedy 44
FRISCO — The Ponder Lady Lions got a road win over Frisco Reedy on Tuesday, as they dispatched of them 62-44.
Ponder started out hot in the first quarter with 19 points before following up with an 8-point second quarter, though they carried a 27-25 lead in at halftime. The Lady Lions put the game away in the second half with 15 points in the third and a 20-point fourth to close it out.
Kassi Ballard had a season-high 17 points in the win for Ponder with Tate Wells putting up 14 points as well.
Ponder is now at 13-10 overall and will return to action on Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Boys
Argyle 80, Graford 42
ARGYLE — The Argyle Eagles made quick work of Graford on Tuesday, smashing them by a final score of 80-42.
Argyle broke out for a 21-point first quarter before topping that with 29 points in the second quarter, giving them a whopping 50-20 lead heading into halftime. The Eagles continued to pad their lead in the second half, outscoring Graford 30-22.
Jackson Maupin put up 14 points in the effort for Argyle with Eli Valentino contributing 12 points also.