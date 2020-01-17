The Guyer Lady Wildcats handled their business on Friday evening with a big 63-25 victory over Keller Fossil Ridge.
Guyer dominated the first half of the ballgame with a pair of 20-point quarters while holding Fossil Ridge to 14 points total for a 40-14 halftime advantage. The Lady Wildcats went on to outscore Fossil Ridge 23-11 in the second half.
Bella Earle had 21 points for Guyer while Evie Goetz put up a 19-point effort.
Guyer is 7-0 in district this season following the win and is a sparkling 23-4 overall.
Aubrey 38, Gainesville 28
AUBREY — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals got the win over Gainesville on Friday in a low-scoring matchup, 38-28.
The Lady Chaps shut Gainesville out in the first quarter 8-0 before using a 16-point second quarter to take a 24-9 lead into the locker room at the half. Aubrey found itself on the defense in the third, when the Lady Chaps were outscored 14-4, but a 10-point fourth sealed the win for them.
Kathimae Dow had nine points for Aubrey, with Graci Grisso contributing eight points.
The Lady Chaps inch closer to the .500 mark with the win, as they are 10-12 overall and 2-0 in district. Aubrey will return to action on Saturday against Celina.
Lake Dallas 41, Ryan 40
CORINTH — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons just escaped defeat at the hands of Ryan on Friday, coming out on the winning side 41-40.
Lake Dallas was slow out of the gate with just nine points in the first quarter, but a 16-point second quarter was enough for a 25-16 lead at the half. The Lady Falcons stumbled to just seven points in the third and were outscored 22-14 in the fourth but held off the Ryan rally.
Jorja Elliot led Lake Dallas with 16 points on the night and was backed up by Dorian Norris with 10 points.
The Lady Falcons move to 19-7 following the narrow win and are 5-1 in district play.
Sanger 50, Celina 37
CELINA — The Sanger Lady Indians dispatched Celina on the road on Friday evening with a nice 50-37 victory for their first district win of the year.
The Lady Indians offense was solid throughout the night with a 12-point first quarter and 16-point second quarter, giving them a 28-17 halftime lead. Sanger saw its lead shrink in the third by being outscored 15-8 before putting up 14 points in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
Carly Schmucker and Chloe Malone each had 12 points for the Lady Indians offense.
Sanger improves to 14-11 overall this season with a 1-2 district record. They will take on Melissa on Tuesday.
Liberty Christian 78, HSAA 48
ARGYLE — It was yet another win on Friday for the Lady Warriors, as Liberty Christian defeated HSAA by a final of 78-48.
Both squads were hot offensively to start the ballgame with Liberty leading 20-19 after one quarter of action. HSAA outscored the Lady Warriors 14-12 in the second quarter for the 33-32 lead at the break. Liberty blew the game wide open in the second half, though, outscoring HSAA 46-15 to make it a blowout.
The Lady Warriors were led by none other than Jadyn Fife with a 23-point night and Ava Strange with 22 points.
Liberty is a fabulous 29-2 this season.
Bridgeport 41, Krum 33
KRUM — It was a frustrating night for the Krum Lady Bobcats, whose offensive woes cost them a 41-33 loss at the hands of Bridgeport at home on Friday.
Krum could muster only three points in the first quarter and only seven in the second quarter, causing them to trail 13-10 at halftime. The Lady Bobcats were better in the second half with 10 points in the third and 13 points in the fourth, but a 17-point fourth by Bridgeport was insurmountable.
The Krum offense was led by Tori Hamilton with 12 points.
The Lady Bobcats fall to 17-9 overall following the loss.
Boys
Guyer 89, Keller Fossil Ridge 53
The Guyer Wildcats had quite the offensive showcase against Keller Fossil Ridge on Friday with a huge 89-53 victory.
The Wildcats busted out with a pair of 21-point quarters in the first half while holding Fossil Ridge to 23 points during that time for a 42-23 halftime lead. Guyer put the game out of reach with 29 points in the third quarter followed by a 17-point fourth.
JaKobe Coles was great for Guyer, leading the Wildcats with 31 points en route to the victory.
The Wildcats are 18-4 overall this season and remain perfect in district at 5-0.
Calvary 71, Lake Country Christian 42
The Calvary Lions got their third district win of the season on Friday with a blowout win over Lake Country Christian 71-42.
Calvary got out in front early with 13 points in the first quarter before using a 16-point second quarter for a 29-15 lead at the break. The Lions exploded for 30 points in the third quarter that put the game out of reach, with 12 more points in the fourth quarter.
Chase King led the Calvary offense with 21 points on the night, with Brice Coffey tallying 19 points.
The Lions improved to 18-9 overall with the victory and 3-2 in district.
Aubrey 94, Gainesville 68
AUBREY — It was all business for the Aubrey Chaparrals on Friday as they opened up their district schedule with a resounding 94-68 thrashing over Gainesville.
The Chaps came out swinging in the first quarter with 27 points before a 17-point second quarter allowed them to take a 44-35 lead into the second half. Aubrey had 16 points in the third quarter before initiating the onslaught with 34 points in the fourth quarter.
Jayden Hollis was the top scorer for Aubrey with 23 points on the night, with Jacob Crow putting up a 16-point effort.
Aubrey now sits at 18-7 overall this season with 1-0 district record following Friday night’s win.
Ryan 79, Lake Dallas 62
CORINTH — The Lake Dallas Falcons could not keep pace with Ryan on Friday evening, falling 79-62.
The Falcons were strong in the first quarter with 17 points, followed by a 12-point second quarter, but they went into halftime trailing 33-29. Ryan began to pull away in the third by outscoring Lake Dallas 22-16 and then 23-17 in the fourth.
Yash Mattu had 24 points for the Falcons despite the loss.
Lake Dallas is a solid 15-11 overall but is still winless in district at 0-4.