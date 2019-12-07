NEVADA — The Sanger Lady Indians lost a heartbreaker on Saturday in their championship game against Australia, falling just short 41-40.
Sanger had a rough first half as the scored just 13 points total and trailed 18-13 at the half. However, the Lady Indians would make their adjustments in the third quarter with 15 points and tie Australia heading into the fourth at 28-28.
It would not be enough, though, as Sanger was edged out in the fourth quarter 13-12, lifting Australia to the win.
Lexi Martin led the charge for Sanger with 16 points and Carly Schmucker had 11 points. Sanger is now 9-6 and will be back against Pottsboro at home on Tuesday.
Georgetown tournament
GEORGETOWN — It was yet another tough loss for the Ponder Lady Lions on Saturday, as they could not hang on in overtime to secure a win against Georgetown, losing 49-39.
Ponder shut Georgetown out in the first quarter, allowing zero points and had a 21-14 lead at the break. But from there the Lady Lions could not keep pace as they were outscored 23-16 in the second half, with the game tied at 37-37 at the end of regulation. Ponder scored just two points in overtime.
Kenzie Crider had nine points in the loss for the Lady Lions. Ponder finished third overall in the tournament.
Pottsboro tournament
POTTSBORO — The Krum Lady Bobcats got a nice win on Saturday in the final day of their tournament, as they defeated Howe 40-23.
Krum was in control from the jump, as they held Howe to just 11 points at halftime and led 27-11. Though the Lady Bobcats scored just 13 points total in the second half, they allowed only 12 points to Howe to secure the win.
Kennedy Strokes led the Krum offense with 13 points. The Lady Bobcats are now 7-4.
Lions Club tournament
BIRDVILLE — The Braswell Lady Bengals took care of business on Saturday, dispatching Birdville 49-34 on the final day of their tournament.
Both teams started out strong with Braswell leading 13-11 after the first quarter as well as 27-19 at the break. Each team would score 11 points apiece in the third quarter before the Lady Bengals would hold Birdville to four points in the fourth to seal the victory.
Alisa Williams was the top scorer for Braswell in the effort with 14 points while Tiarah Starks had 11 points as well.
Braswell is an impressive 11-1 overall this season following the win.
She’s Got Game Classic
MANSFIELD — The Argyle Lady Eagles took home a victory over Bishop Ireton on Saturday with a narrow 45-43 win in overtime.
Rhyle McKinney was electric in win for the Lady Eagles with 27 points including four 3-pointers. Baily Timmons also had nine points.
Argyle moves to 8-3 this season.
New Braunfels tournament
NEW BRAUNFELS — An offensive show was put on by the Liberty Christian Lady Warriors on Saturday, as they escaped with a 60-51 win over Smithson Valley.
Though the Lady Warriors were outscored 15-9 in the first quarter, they would go on to scored double digits in each of the following quarters for the remainder of the game. Liberty scored 17 points in the second quarter to force a 26-26 tie at the half.
The Lady Warriors were on fire in the second half with a 15-point third and 19-point quarter. Grace Alverson led the Liberty offensive attack with 23 points with Jadyn Fife just behind with 20 points.
Liberty is now an excellent 15-1 overall this season.
Boys Newman Smith tournament
CARROLLTON — The Ryan Raiders found themselves on the right side of an offensive shootout on Saturday against Carrollton Creekview, as they took care of business 79-67.
Ryan started out nicely with a 14-point first and 19-point second for a 33-22 halftime lead. But the Raiders would really come alive offensively in the second half, outscoring Creekview 24-8 in the third and 22-15 in the fourth.
Tre Shivers was the top scorer for the Raiders with 17 points while Kevin Thompson and E.J. McBath each had 10 points.
Ryan is now 3-3 following the win and will return next Thursday in the Southlake Feedstore BBQ Classic against Colleyville Heritage.
Spring Creek BBQ tournament
MANSFIELD — The Guyer Wildcats could not keep pace with Waxahachie on Saturday, as they were defeated 63-55.
Guyer had a nice day offensively with 28 points in the first half, however Waxahachie had the lead 41-28 at the break. The Wildcats would outscore Waxahachie 27-22 in the second half, though it would not be enough.
Amaechi Chukwu had 16 points in the loss for Guyer with Brayden Bradshaw racking up 15 points. The Wildcats are now 8-2 following the loss.