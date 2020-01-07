CORINTH — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons took care of business on Tuesday with a 67-53 win over Little Elm.
Lake Dallas started out quickly in the first quarter with 17 points out of the gate before following up with a 14-point second quarter, for a 31-20 advantage at the break. The Lady Falcons put the ballgame away in the third with 19 points before a 17-point fourth to seal it.
Dorian Norris had 18 points in the winning effort for Lake Dallas, with Jo Elliot putting up a 13-point night.
The Lady Falcons move to 17-7 overall this season and now have a 3-1 district record.
Aubrey 74, Collinsville 57
COLLINSVILLE — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals got back on track on Tuesday with a 74-57 victory over Collinsville.
The Lady Chaps were strong on the offensive side of the ball in the first half with a 19-point first quarter before breaking out for 29 points in the second quarter for a 48-31 halftime lead. Aubrey and Collinsville each had 26 points in the second half.
Kathimae Dow led the Aubrey offensive attack with a 17-point night, with Gabi Grisso putting up 16 points.
The Lady Chaps will open up district on Friday against Celina.
Krum 38, Denison 32
DENISON — Though it was a low-scoring affair, the Krum Lady Bobcats pulled off the win over Denison 38-32.
Krum got out to a big lead in the first quarter 13-4 before being outscored 12-9 in the second quarter and taking a 22-16 lead into the locker room at the half. Both squads matched each other in the second half with 11 points in the third and five points in the fourth.
Ashlyn Baker had a 12-point night for Krum with Cali Marquis totaling 11 points.
The Lady Bobcats are now 17-7 overall this season.
Boys Aubrey 64, Denison 59
AUBREY — The Aubrey Chaparrals defeated Denison 64-59 on Tuesday evening.
The Chaps were a little slow to start on the offensive side of the ball with just 13 points in the first quarter and 12 points in the second quarter for a halftime lead of 25-20. Aubrey had a big third quarter with 24 points before hanging on in the fourth with 15 points.
Zac Hamilton led the way for Aubrey with 16 points while Jacob Crow was just behind with 15 points in the effort.
The Chaps are now 16-7 following the victory.