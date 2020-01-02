LEWISVILLE — The Argyle Lady Eagles got a road victory on Thursday over Lewisville as they won 47-37.
Argyle lead for the entirety of the ballgame, coming out strong in the first quarter with 18 points before stumbling in the second quarter for only seven points. The Lady Eagles pulled away in the third quarter with another 18 points and four points in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Rhyle McKinney led the Argyle offensively with 21 points in the effort, including five three-pointers.
The Lady Eagles continue their hot streak and move to 18-5 overall this season.