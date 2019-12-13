MIDLOTHIAN — The Argyle Lady Eagles got a blowout 58-21 win on Friday against Cleburne in the Midlothian Heritage tournament.
The Lady Eagles were in control from the jump, coming out in a big way in the first quarter with 22 points and a 39-8 halftime lead. Argyle slowed down just a bit offensively with nine points in the third and 11 points in the fourth.
Rhyle McKinney had 16 points on the night for the Lady Eagles, with Madi Lumsden contributing 11 points.
Argyle is now 11-4 following the victory.
Brownsboro tournament
BROWNSBORO — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals split their games Friday in the Brownsboro tournament, with a 52-50 win over Kerens and a 50-40 loss to Palestine.
Aubrey started out strong in Game 1 against Kerens with 11 points in the first and 17 points in the second for a 28-15 lead at halftime. However, Kerens came out blazing with a 23-point third to trail the Lady Chaps 42-38 heading into the fourth. Aubrey was able to hang on with a 10-point fourth quarter.
Kathimae Dow led Aubrey with 17 points while Gabi Grisso tallied 10 points.
Game 2 saw Aubrey lose a tough one to Palestine as both squads matched each other offensively quarter for quarter. The Lady Chaps were again solid early with 15 points in the first and nine in the second for a 24-21 lead at the break.
Palestine outscored Aubrey 13-10 in the third for a 34-34 tie before the fourth quarter. Palestine would put the game on ice with 16 points to Aubrey’s six, proving to be the difference overall.
Grisso had 15 points in the loss. Aubrey now finds itself 6-10 after going 1-1 on Friday. The Lady Chaps will close out the tournament at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
Aledo tournament
ALEDO — The Krum Lady Bobcats got themselves a nice win Friday in the Aledo tournament as they defeated host Aledo 40-34.
Krum found themselves down early after the first quarter 12-8, but a 19-point second gave them 27-20 halftime lead. The Lady Bobcats were outscored 14-13 overall in the second half, as neither team was able to catch fire.
Tori Hamilton had 13 points on the night for the Lady Bobcats. Krum continues to trend upward after the win with a 9-6 record.
Liberty sweeps two games
Liberty Christian swept both of its opponents Friday, taking care of business against Wyatt 64-44 and A&M Consolidated 60-54.
The Liberty offense was clicking instantly in the team’s matchup against Wyatt, scoring 21 points in the first and 15 points in the second for a 36-14 lead at the break. The Lady Warriors would keep that momentum in the second half with 28 overall points.
Jadyn Fife led the Liberty attack with 20 points, while Grace Alverson and Aimee Alverson each had 10.
Game 2 was much the same for the Lady Warriors against A&M Consolidated, though it was a bit of a tougher win.
The Lady Warriors found themselves up just 32-31 after the first half, scoring 18 points in the first quarter and 14 points in the second. But with the Lady Warriors outscoring A&M Consolidated 18-9 in the third, a 10-point fourth was all they needed to seal the win.
Guyer 57, Lubbock Cooper 50
LUBBOCK — The Guyer Lady Wildcats kept up the momentum Friday with a win over Lubbock Cooper on the road, 57-50.
Each team started out well offensively, with Guyer scoring 16 points in the first and 14 points in the second for a 30-27 lead at the break. The Lady Wildcats began to separate themselves in the third with 19 points and eight points in the fourth.
Evie Goetz had an excellent night for Guyer with 22 points, while Bella Earle had 11 points in the effort. The Lady Wildcats are sitting in a great position for the season at 12-2 overall.
Sanger 29, Howe 28
SANGER — Although it was a low-scoring affair, the Sanger Lady Indians pulled out a gritty 29-28 win on Friday over Howe, which is ranked 11 in the state in 3A TABC.
Sanger scored eight points in the first quarter and nine points in the second to tie the game 17-17 at the half. The Lady Indians scored four points in the third before an eight-point fourth to complete the comeback.
Bella Ringenberg had 10 points on the night and the game-winning layup for the Lady Indians. Sanger is now 10-7 this season and will play Springtown on Tuesday at home.
Braswell 63, Dallas Thunder 40
LITTLE ELM — It was another victory for the Braswell Lady Bengals on Friday, this time with a 63-40 win over the Dallas Thunder.
Braswell dominated out of the gate, outscoring the Thunder 14-3 in the first and scoring 19 points in the second, but the Lady Bengals led only 23-21 at halftime. They made their adjustments at the break and Braswell scored 14 more points in the third and 16 points in the fourth to put the game away.
The Braswell offense was led by Alisa Williams with 18 points and Aminah Hall with 13 points. The Lady Bengals are now an impressive 13-1 overall this season.
Ponder 53, Bowie 50
PONDER — The Ponder Lady Lions took narrowly defeated Bowie 53-50 on Friday at home.
The Ponder offense was consistent throughout the night with 11 points in the first and 16 points in the second, giving them a 27-21 halftime lead. The Lady Lions broke out with a 22-point third while Bowie had 18 points in the third quarter, including an 11-point fourth-quarter rally.
Karly Ivy had 21 points for the Lady Lions in the victory. Ponder finds itself at 9-7 after the win.
Boys Krum tournament
KRUM — The Aubrey Chaparrals experienced both victory and defeat on Friday in their games against Churchie and Benbrook, losing to the former 55-41 and defeating the latter 69-53.
The Chaps took on a team from Australia in Game 1 against Churchie, holding up well against them in the first half, scoring 14 points in the first and eight in the second to trail 29-22 at the half. Churchie scored 26 total points in the second half to Aubrey’s 19, sealing the win.
Jacob Crow and Jayden Hollis had 12 and 11 points, respectively, in the loss for Aubrey.
The Chaps got back on track in Game 2 against Benbrook in what turned out to be quite an offensive display. Aubrey scored 14 points in the first and 23 points in the second for a 37-15 halftime lead.
Benbrook caught fire offensively in the second half, outscoring Aubrey 20-15 in the third and 18-16 in the fourth quarter.
Jacob Crow had a game to remember with 31 points with Zac Hamilton chipping in 16 points for Aubrey. The Chaps are now 9-5 following the split on Friday.
Calvary tournament
The Denton Calvary Lions split their matchups against Keller-Saginaw International Leadership of Texas and Texoma Christian School, falling to Keller-Saginaw 55-52 and defeating Texoma Christian 48-45.
Calvary started out strong in Game 1 against Keller-Saginaw with 14 points in the first and 13 points in the second to lead 27-26 at the break. The Lions took a 38-36 lead into the fourth quarter before being outscored 19-14 for the loss.
Jacob Helzer had 21 points despite the loss and Chase King complied 15 points as well.
Game 2, against Texoma Christian, was a tough win for Calvary, as the Lions jumped out to a 19-13 lead in the first and a 28-21 lead at the break. Each team scored 10 points in the third quarter before Calvary held off for the win despite being outscored 14-10.
Carter Listi had 13 points for the Lions. Calvary is 7-4 on the year.
Southlake Carroll tournament
SOUTHLAKE — The Ryan Raiders snuck away with a win on Friday over Colleyville Heritage, defeating them 58-52.
Ryan exploded in the first quarter with 24 points and 13 points in the second to give the Raiders a 37-27 lead at the half. Both teams struggled in the third, with the Raiders scoring just eight points and Colleyville Heritage scoring nine points.
Ryan held off for the win despite being outscored 16-13 in the fourth. Tre Shivers led the Ryan offense with 20 points.
The Raiders are now 5-3 and will play Irving Nimitz at noon and Burleson at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Denton 63, Fort Worth Northside 31
The Denton Broncos dispatched Fort Worth Northside with relative ease on Friday, blasting them 63-31.
Denton rolled in the first half with 14 points in the first and 20 points in the second for a 34-7 lead at the break. The Broncos outscored Northside 21-17 in the third quarter and 10-7 in the fourth quarter.
Cameron Stevenson had 15 points in the effort for Denton while Ja’lynn Alexander and Ben Schmuhl each had 10 points.