COPPELL — It was tough sledding for the Denton Lady Broncos as they dropped both of their games on Thursday against Waxahachie and Coppell.
In game one Denton got off to a quick start, hanging with Waxahachie after the first quarter before losing control and falling by a final of 53-26.
After finishing the first quarter down 13-12, the Lady Broncos were outscored 30-17 in the following two quarters. Jatejia Browns was the led scorer with 14 points.
Game two the offensive output for Denton declined even further, as they fell to Coppell 48-20.
The Lady Broncos were only able to muster 10 points through the first three quarters before scoring 10 points alone in the fourth. Nyla Inmon had eight points on the night.
Denton is now 1-8 thus far this season.
PKC tournament
ABLIENE — The Sanger Lady Indians had a solid game against Abilene on Thursday, as they defeated them 42-37.
Sanger was excellent in the first half as they led 31-19, before stumbling to an 11-point second half. Chloe Malone led the way with 15 points while Bella Ringenberg followed her with 13 points.
Sanger is now 5-0 and will play Seminole on Friday at 2:30 p.m. in the first round of the championship bracket at Hardin Simmons University.
Bangs tournament
BANGS — It was not an easy one to lose for the Liberty Christian Lady Warriors on Thursday, as they were edged out by Trimble Tech 48-45.
Despite being down only 18-17 after the first quarter, a bad second and third quarter that resulted in being outscored 31-12 seemed to have put the game out of reach for the Lady Warriors. Yet a 16-point fourth quarter for Liberty Christian made the game close.
Jadyn Fife was great with 21 points while Aimee Alverson had 10 points.
Flower Mound tournament
FLOWER MOUND — The Guyer Lady Wildcats dominated Texas High on Thursday, as they put a thrashing on them for a final of 72-30.
The Lady Wildcats outscored Texas High 26-6 in the first quarter and blanked them in the third quarter 20-0. Bella Earle led with 14 points while Evie Goetz just behind with 13 points. KK Jones had 12 points as well.
Guyer is now 7-0 on the year.