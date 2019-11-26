Though it might have been an ugly 32-17 win for the Denton Lady Broncos against Forth Worth South Hills on Tuesday, it was still a much needed one.
Denton led for the entirety of the game, as South Hills never scored more than five points in any quarter throughout the game. The Lady Broncos did most of their scoring in the first half, totaling nine in the first quarter and 11 in the second before a pair of six-point quarters in the second half.
Jateija Brown and Katroy Rogers led Denton in scoring with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Lady Broncos are 3-10 following the win.
Aubrey 56, Whitesboro 18
AUBREY- The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals got back in the win column on Tuesday against Whitesboro, as they dominated their way to a 56-18 win.
Aubrey sealed the game by halftime, outscoring Whitesboro 26-9, including a scoreless first quarter for Whitesboro. It was a near carbon copy second half as Whitesboro again scored only nine combined points to Aubrey’s 27 points.
The Lady Chaps leading scorers were Allie Sanders with 12 points and Kathimae Dow with 10 points.
Aubrey will be off until they return home to take on Princeton next Tuesday.
Braswell 48, Flower Mound Marcus 46
FLOWER MOUND — In what turned out to be a nail bitter of a ballgame for the Braswell Lady Bengals, they were able to dispatch of Flower Mound Marcus 48-46.
Braswell was slow out of the gate with just eight points in the first quarter but picked up the pace in each of the following quarters. The Lady Bengals scored 11 in the second, 14 in the third and 15 points in the fourth quarter.
Alisa Williams had 18 points and Trinity Barnes finished with 10 points.
Braswell is undefeated at 9-0 on the season.
Decatur 42, Sanger 33
SANGER — Despite a great effort for the Sanger Lady Indians, they came up short on Tuesday against Decatur 42-33.
An inconsistent defense held Sanger back from gaining any momentum in the first half, allowing 30 points to Decatur while only scoring 19 points. A better second half defense for Sanger allowed only 12 points, but the Lady Indians offense could not muster more than 14 points.
Lexi Martin and Bella Ringenberg both scored eight points in the effort while Chloe Malone recorded six points.
Sanger is now 6-4 on the year and will return next Tuesday against Little Elm on the road.
Liberty Christian 53, Krum 44
KRUM — It was a solid win for the Liberty Christian Lady Warriors on Tuesday, as they were able to overcome a slow start against Krum for a 53-44 win.
Liberty scored only six points out of the gate against Krum’s 13 points, but stormed back in the second quarter with 16 points to trail only 25-22 at the break. A huge second half proved to be the difference for the Lady Warriors, as they exploded for 31 points and held Krum to just 19 points.
Jadyn Fife led the way with 11 points while Amiee Anderson and Ava Strange each scored 10 points.
Liberty is now 10-1 on the year while Krum falls to 2-3.
South Grand Prairie 63, Guyer 53
GRAND PRAIRIE — The Guyer Lady Wildcats ended up on the wrong side of an offensive duel on Tuesday, as they fell to South Grand Prairie 63-53.
Both squads came out lightening quick with South Grand Prairie scoring 21 points and Guyer scoring 20 points. Guyer fell behind in the second quarter as they were outscored 17-11 heading into halftime.
The Lady Wildcats could not keep up with South Grand Prairie in the second half either, scoring only 24 points to their 26 points. Bella Earle and recent TCU commit Evie Goetz were the top scorers for Guyer with 14 points apiece.
Guyer is 9-2 following the loss.
Northwest 54, Springtown 45
JUSTIN — The Northwest Lady Texans were able to ride a hot offensive start on Tuesday against Springtown to a 54-45 win.
The Lady Texans outscored Springtown 18-4 in the first quarter and led 27-15 at the break. However, Springtown made adjustments in the second half as they scored 30 points total, though Northwest was able to rack up 27 points themselves.
Joi Dunn scored 18 points for the Lady Texans and Campbell Herr scored 12 points.
Boys Halton City 76, Lake Dallas 55
CORINTH — The Lake Dallas Falcons could not keep pace with Haltom City in their game on Tuesday, as they were defeated 76-55.
Haltom City led for the entire game, as they were nearly unstoppable with a 41-point first half including 24 points in the second quarter. Lake Dallas still was able to put up 27 points in the first half.
It was much of the same coming out of the break, as Haltom City scored 35 points to the Falcons’ 28 points.
Yash Mattu was phenomenal in the loss for Lake Dallas with 21 points. The Falcons are now 3-1.
Ponder 59, Aubrey 52
AUBREY — The Aubrey Chaparrals lost a tough one to Ponder on Tuesday, as they stuck with them until the very end only to fall 59-52.
An electric first two quarters for both teams made for a tight ball game. Aubrey outscored Ponder 17-16 in the first only for Ponder to return the favor and outscore Aubrey 17-16, leading to a 33-33 tie at the break
Aubrey stumbled to a six-point third quarter while allowing 14 points, though they were able to rally for 14 points of their own in the fourth quarter. Turnovers and lack of rebounding were key issues for the Chaps.
Garrett Reeves scored 20 points for Aubrey in the loss, as they are now 3-1 on the year.
Argyle 57, Kennedale 36
ARGYLE — The Argyle Eagles made quick work of Kennedale on Tuesday, thrashing them in a 57-36 victory.
Argyle was in total control from the beginning with 20 points in the first and a 32-18 lead at halftime. The Eagles kept up them momentum by scoring 25 points in the second half and holding Kennedale to 18 points again.
Eli Valentino was the lead scorer for the Eagles with 11 points while Grey Goodson and Skylar McCurry each had nine points.
Ryan 56, McKinney North 46
The Ryan Raiders took care of business on Tuesday in their contest against McKinney North, defeating them 56-46.
Ryan got off to a nice start, scoring 13 points in the first quarter and 10 points in the second. However, the Raiders turned it on in the second half with a 15-point third and 18-point fourth quarter.
Tre Shivers was brilliant with 24 points for Ryan, who is now 1-2 after securing their first victory of the season.
The Raiders will be back in action on December 5th against Keller Fossil Ridge at Creekview HS in the CFB tournament.
The Colony Showcase
THE COLONY- The Guyer Wildcats secured a narrow victory on Tuesday against Mesquite Horn, defeating them by a small margin of 76-74.
Both squads had no trouble scoring immediately, as each team had nearly 20 points apiece after the first quarter with Horn leading 20-19. Guyer would fire back in the second and lead 39-37 at the break.
The Wildcats stumbled in the third with only 13 points and trailed 57-52 heading into the final quarter. But a huge 24-point fourth quarter helped push Guyer to victory.
JaKobe Coles was brilliant with 28 points and Amaechi Chukwu had 20 points. Guyer is 3-0 following the win.