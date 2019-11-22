The Braswell Lady Bengals made quick work of Frisco Independence at home on Friday evening, rolling to a 68-28 victory.
Braswell was in control from the start of the game, leading 32-16 at the half before pouring it on with a 36-12 second half.
Tiarah Starks was one of three double-digit scorers with 11 points, while Torie Sevier and Alisa Williams each had 10 points.
Graham 51, Ponder 47
GRAHAM — The Ponder Lady Lions fell to Graham 51-47 on Friday.
Ponder fell behind early after the first quarter 16-9, although they were able to pull ahead at halftime with a 14-point second quarter, giving them a 23-20 lead. Both squads scored 16 points in the third, but Graham’s 13-point fourth made the difference.
Kelly Akins was the lead scorer with 12 points, while Marlee Moynagh had eight points.
Ponder is now 3-5.
Krum 49, Crowley 43
KRUM — The Krum Lady Bobcats won a tight ballgame against Crowley on Friday as they defeated them in overtime 49-43.
It was back and forth for most of the game, though neither offense gained much steam after the first half with Krum leading 20-14. Crowley would rush back in the second half, outscoring Krum 27-21.
A lackluster overtime period led to Krum needing only eight points to seal the win. Kennedy Stokes was the lead scorer for the Lady Bobcats with 11 points.
Krum is 2-2 on the year.
Lake Dallas 65, Weatherford 46
CORINTH — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons took care of their business on Friday evening against Weatherford with a 65-46 victory.
The Lady Falcons rolled Weatherford in the first half with the score at 39-15 at the break, though Weatherford made things interesting with a 15-point third and 16-point fourth quarter.
Jorja Elliot was great for Lake Dallas with 16 points as were Bailey Broughton, Camryn Richardson and Dorian Norris who all scored 11 points apiece.
Lake Dallas remains unbeaten with an 8-0 record.
Coppell tournament
COPPELL — The Denton Lady Broncos struggled offensively yet again on Friday against Frisco Centennial as they fell in a low scoring affair 30-22.
It was a rather lackluster first quarter for both squads, as Centennial led 9-3 after one quarter. Denton pulled even, however, with a 10-point second quarter, leaving the score 13-13 at the half. But a 14-point third quarter sealed the victory for Frisco Centennial.
Nyla Inman led with seven points and Talajah McConnell had six.
The Lady Broncos are now 1-9 following the loss.
Flower Mound tournament
FLOWER MOUND — It was a tightly contested game for the Guyer Lady Wildcats on Friday, who were ultimately edged out by The Colony 62-60.
Each team had no trouble scoring, especially in the first half, as The Colony led 41-25 after the first two quarters of play. Guyer made it interesting with a 19-point third and 16-point fourth quarter, however.
Evie Goetz and Bella Earle led the way offensively again, as Goetz tallied 15 points and Earle with 13 points.
Guyer is now 7-1 on the year.
Bangs tournament
BANGS — The Liberty Christian Lady Warriors had a tale of two games on Friday, as they lost a heartbreaker to Aledo in overtime 62-60 and blasted Bangs 76-25 in their second game.
The Lady Warriors were rolling against Aledo headed into halftime, leading 34-18. However, Liberty Christian allowed Aledo back into the game after being outscored 22-5 in the third quarter.
Jadyn Fife was phenomenal with 25 points while Gracie Alverson had 13 points.
In the second game Liberty Christian unleashed offensively against Bangs with a 47-point first half before following up with 29-point second half.
Marisa Martin was the leading scorer with 16 points and Ava Strange just behind with 13 points.
Liberty Christian is now 7-1.
Boys Krum 51, Aledo 30
KRUM — The Krum Bobcats cruised to a victory over Aledo on Friday evening with a 51-30 win.
Krum dominated from the jump, leading 16-5 after the first quarter and 26-10 at the half. A 24-point second half was all it took for the Bobcats to handle Aledo.
Trey Smith was excellent with 16 points and Abe Dillion as well with 13 points.
Krum is 2-0 on the young season and will play Bowie next Tuesday at the American Airlines Center.
Frisco 55, Ryan 46
FRISCO — The Ryan Raiders could not muster up enough offense on Friday as they fell on the road to Frisco 55-46.
Both teams were essentially neck-and-neck from the onset of the game, with the score being 8-7 Frisco after the first and 21-20 Frisco at the break. A 19-point fourth, however, proved to be the deciding quarter for Frisco as they pulled away from Ryan.
Tre Shiver still had a night to be pleased with as he totaled 13 points.
Ryan is only 0-1 on the year and will take to the road again on Monday to face off against Decatur at 1 p.m.