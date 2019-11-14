BELLS — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals experienced the highs and lows during the opening day of the Bells tournament and their first two games of the season.
The high was a 48-19 victory over Paris North Lamar in a game where Aubrey took command early, leading 20-5 after the first quarter, and held a 31-10 advantage at halftime.
Kathlmae Dow and Audrey Beaty led the scoring with 10 points each, and Graci Grisso and Rhianna Stevenson added five points each.
The low came in the later stages of Aubrey game with Howe. The Lady Chaps dropped a 52-36 decision to the Lady Bulldogs.
Howe led 14-11 after the first quarter and 25-17 at halftime. Aubrey stayed within striking distance at 34-28 in the third quarter before the Lady Bulldogs pulled away in the final eight minutes, outscoring Aubrey 18-8. Dow led Aubrey with 12 points and Beaty finished with eight.
Aubrey returns to Bells on Friday to face Sulphur Springs at 10:15 a.m.
Colleyville Heritage tournament
COLLEYVILLE — It was a quick start for the Argyle Lady Eagles in their opening game of the Colleyville Heritage tournament, as they defeated Keller Timbercreek 54-32.
Offensively Argyle was in control essentially from tip-off, including a third quarter explosion for 20 points that ended up putting the game out of reach. Rhyle McKinney led the way with 16 points on the night, including two 3-pointers and going 6-8 from the free throw line.
Sydney Standifer also had 16 points with four 3-pointers as well.
Mavs Fall Classic
FRISCO — There was hardly any offense to speak of for the Ryan Lady Raiders, as they were demolished 41-13 in their first game of the Mavs Fall Classic on Thursday.
Ryan scored 4 points apiece in three quarters and scored only 1 point in the second quarter. Halle Rucker had 5 points for the Lady Raiders while Janiah Allen had 3 points.
The Lady Raiders will play again on Friday with an opponent to be determined.
Burleson Centennial tournament
BURLESON — The Guyer Lady Wildcats put on a show in their opening game of the Burleson Centennial tournament on Thursday against Amarillo Tascosa, beating them 62-44.
Guyer had 18 points in the first quarter and a whopping 25 points in the second quarter, effectively putting Tascosa away early. Bella Earle was great with 15 points, while Mariah Watson had 12 points of her own.