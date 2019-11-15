BURLESON — It was considered a successful day by any estimation for the Guyer Lady Wildcats, as they swept both of their games on Friday against Lake Travis and Waco Midway at the Burleson Centennial tournament.
Against Lake Travis, Guyer trailed after the first quarter 19-17 but then used a strong defensive effort in the final three quarters to pull away for a 56-41 win.
Evie Goetz led Guyer in scoring with 24 points while Bella Earle added 13.
Against Waco Midway, it was a little bit more inconsistent for both squads.
Guyer was once again outscored in the first quarter, this time 11-8. Though they exploded for 20 points in the second quarter and 18 points in the fourth for a 53-42 win over Midway.
Jade Thompson was the leading scorer this time around for Guyer with 16 points and Bella Earle following up with 11 points.
Bells tournament
BELLS — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals squeaked by on Friday with a win over Sulphur Springs, narrowly defeating them 39-35.
The defensive effort for Aubrey was phenomenal, holding Sulphur Springs to just 13 points in the second half of the ball game.
Aubrey was able to overcome its offensive shortcomings with a 13-point fourth quarter with Gabi Grisso totaling 8 points and Kathimae Dow scoring 7 poins.
Aubrey is now 2-1 on the season.
Haslet Eaton tournament
HASLET — The Braswell Lady Bengals poured it on against Cleburne on Friday, winning 58-34 in their third game of the Haslet Eaton tournament.
Braswell jumped out to an impressive lead in the first quarter, outscoring Cleburne 21-4, though each team scored eight points in the second quarter. Braswell was able to put it out of reach in the third, scoring 17 points to Cleburne’s nine points.
Kamryn Gibson and Alisa Williams led the attack for Braswell, scoring 13 and 12 points, respectively with Aminah Hall close behind with 10 of her own.
Braswell in now 3-0 thus far in the tournament.
Colleyville Heritage tournament
COLLEYVILLE — The Argyle Lady Eagles fell just short to South Grand Prairie on Friday, losing a close one 50-44.
Both teams were dead even with 12 points apiece after the first quarter, but Argyle would hit a wall in the next two quarters scoring only five points in the second and nine points in the third.
Rhyle McKinney was phenomenal for the Lady Eagles, scoring 16 points on the night including four 3-pointers and going 2-2 on free throws.
Argyle is now 4-1 on the year.
Mavs Fall Classic
FRISCO — It was a tale of two days for the Ryan Lady Raiders, as they split their two games on Friday against Frisco and Keller ILT.
Ryan lost a close one in the first game against Frisco, falling 48-47. Ryan led at the half 30-24 but was undone by a rough second half where they scored only 17 points. Jaden Mitchell was great for Ryan scoring 18 points.
Ryan righted the ship in game two against Keller ILT, blowing them out 44-19 and holding ILT to single digits for each quarter, including just a single point in the second.
The Lady Raiders offense was more consistent this go around thanks in part to Iliana Jefferson, who scored eight points, and Halle Rucker and Kenzie Eaglin who had seven points apiece.
Ryan is now 2-2 and will play on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. with an opponent TBD.
Frisco tournament
FRISCO— The Denton Lady Broncos suffered a pair of losses on Friday, falling to Frisco Wakeland and Sherman.
In game one, Denton was held to single digits in all four quarters of the ball game, scoring six points in the first, five points in the second, seven points in the third, and nine points in fourth quarter.
Despite this, Nyla Inmon had 12 points for the Lady Broncos in 45-27 loss.
Game two was a bit better, as Denton led at the half 26-11. Yet the wheels came off in the second half as the Lady Broncos were outscored 33-15.
Nyla Inmon was great again with 15 points with Katroy Rogers scoring 11 points in a 44-41 loss.
Sanger 66, Nevada Community 37
SANGER — The Sanger Lady Indians put on a clinic at home against Nevada Community Friday, beating them 66-37.
Sanger started out slow on both ends of the ball, with the score leaning in their favor 11-10 after only one quarter. However, the Lady Indians turned it on for the next two quarters, scoring 19 in the second and 18 in the third.
Chloe Malone led Sanger with 17 points while Bella Ringenberg added 16 points.
Sanger is now 3-0 this season and will play Callisburg on Tuesday.
Liberty Christian 66, Celina 31
The Liberty Christian Lady Warriors continued their hot start to the season with a 66-31 victory over Celina.
The Warriors were on fire from the onset, scoring double digits in every quarter including 17 points in the first and 22 points in the second. Jadyn Fife was brilliant with a whopping 29 points on the night.
Liberty Christian is now 3-0.
Boys Ponder 58, Keene 42
PONDER — The Ponder Lions were in total control on Friday against Keene as they defeated them 58-42.
The Lions were in control from the first quarter on, outscoring Keene in every quarter including an 18-9 first quarter, followed by a 12-point second and a 28-point second half.
Hayden Simmons was excellent for Ponder with 24 points while Trevor McBee had 10 points. Layton Hobbs and Jase Hutcherson combined for 11 points as well and Oscar Martinez had eight points.