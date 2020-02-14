The Guyer Wildcats finished their matchup with Keller Central on the right side of a lopsided 59-35 final score on Friday.
The Wildcats were hot all game long offensively, including a 16-point first quarter and 15-point second quarter that allowed them to take a 31-19 lead at the halfway point. Guyer scored a game high 17 points in the third with 11 more in the fourth.
Ty McGhie had 17 points in the winning effort for Guyer.
Following the victory, the Wildcats remain unbeaten in district play 13-0 and 26-4 overall.
Ponder 66, Pottsboro 52
PONDER — The Ponder Lions took care of business on Friday at home against Pottsboro with a 66-52 victory.
Each squad came out strong in the first quarter with the Lions up 21-18 heading into the second quarter. After outscoring Pottsboro 13-12 in the second, Ponder took the 34-30 advantage to the locker room at the half. The Lions stumbled to just 12 points in the third before a 20-point fourth iced the ballgame for them.
Trevor McBee led the offense for the Lions with 19 points.
Ponder improves to 19-12 overall and 8-3 in district.
Argyle 51, Bridgeport 39
ARGYLE — The Argyle Eagles dispatched Bridgeport on Friday as they got the 51-39 win on the strength of two big quarters.
The Eagles were sluggish out of gate with just nine points in the first quarter before breaking out with 18 points in the second quarter for a 27-18 lead at the break. Argyle tacked on 16 more points in the third and eight in the fourth.
Eli Valentino was the top scorer for the Eagles on the evening with 16 points.