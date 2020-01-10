HASLET — It was all Guyer Wildcats on Friday evening against Haslet Eaton, as the Wildcats gave them all they could handle in a 67-38 victory.
Guyer got out to a quick start offensively in the first half with 16 points in the first quarter and following that up with a 22-point second quarter, setting them up for a big 38-11 halftime advantage. The Wildcats outscored Eaton 29-25 in the second half to maintain the large lead.
JaKobe Coles led the Guyer offensive attack with a 17-point effort that was backed up by a pair of 14-point performances by Ty Mcghie and Brayden Bradshaw.
The Wildcats improve to 16-4 overall this season following the win.
Ponder 38, Callisburg 35
CALLISBURG — The Ponder Lions got a narrow win against Callisburg on Friday, hanging on for the 38-35 win.
Ponder shut out Callisburg in the first quarter 8-0 before outscoring them again 5-4 in the second quarter for a 13-4 halftime lead. Both teams picked up the pace offensively in the second half with Callisburg out pacing the Lions 31-25 only to came up short.
Hayden Simmons led the way for the Lions with 13 points in the winning effort while Trevor McBee and Oscar Martinez each tallied 10 points.
Following the win, Ponder is now 13-9 overall and 2-0 in district matchups.
Midland Classical 45, Calvary 34
The Calvary Lions could not pull out a win against Midland Classical on Friday, coming up short at 45-34.
Calvary fell behind 13-6 after the first quarter before using a 12-point second quarter to pull within three at halftime for a 22-18 score. The Lions continued to fall behind in the second half, being outscored 12-11 in the third and 11-5 in the fourth.
Jacob Helzer had 11 points in the loss for Calvary.
Girls Guyer 68, Haslet Eaton 29
HASLET — Much like their male counterparts, the Guyer Lady Wildcats were all over Haslet Eaton on Friday evening as they cruised to a 68-29 win.
The Lady Wildcats had a huge first quarter to set the tone of with ballgame with 29 points before turning around and putting up an 11-point second quarter for a 40-14 lead at the half. Guyer had a 16-point third and 12-point fourth to cap off the win.
Jade Thompson and Evie Goetz each had 14 points on the night Guyer.
The Lady Wildcats now sit at an impressive 21-4 overall this season and a perfect 5-0 in district.
Ponder 57, Callisburg 13
CALLISBURG — The Ponder Lady Lions were in complete command on the road against Callisburg Friday, riding a huge first quarter to a 57-13 thumping.
The Lady Lions essentially put the game out of reach in the first quarter, outscoring Callisburg 29-1 before following up with just an 8-point second quarter for a 37-5 lead at the break. Ponder used a pair of 10-point quarters in the second half to coast their way to the final buzzer.
Tate Wells had 17 points for the Lady Lions in the victory while Kassi Ballard and Marlee Moynagh each had 12-points as well.
Ponder moves to 15-10 overall while improving to 3-1 in district play. They will return to action next Tuesday at home against Whitesboro.