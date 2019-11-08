MCKINNEY — The Guyer Lady Wildcats were on full display Friday evening, beating McKinney Boyd in the season opener for both squads, 58-37.
Guyer led for the start, building a 32-17 cushion at halftime.
Megan Freeze was great with 15 points on the night for Guyer and Morgan Helgesen added 14 points. Evie Goetz had 10 points.
Guyer will be back at it on Tuesday against North Crowley.
Braswell 60, North Mesquite 26
LITTLE ELM — The Braswell Lady Bengals jumped out to a 20-9 first quarter lead en route to a 60-26 victory over North Mesquite.
Kamryn Gibson had 11 points and five rebounds, while Alisa Williams also had 11 points and 8 rebounds. Achile Brown had 11 points as well with four rebounds.
Braswell will host Krum on Tuesday.
Gunter 44, Krum 43
KRUM — The Krum Lady Bobcats’ fourth quarter rally came up just short in a 44-43 loss to the Gunter Lady Tigers.
Krum trailed 34-26 heading into the final quarter and outscored Gunter 17-10 to pull within one.
The Lady Bobcats were led by Cali Marquis with 13 points on the night, with Kennedy Stokes and Hannah Henderson close behind with 9 points and 8 points, respectively.
Krum is now 0-1 on the young season and will travel to Braswell on Tuesday.
Sanger 56, Azle 55
AZLE — Abby Odom’s three-pointer at the buzzer sent the Sanger Lady Indians to a 56-55 victory over Azle Friday night.
Sanger was able to overcome a couple of defensive mistakes early and on the offensive side of the ball with 17 fourth quarter points and going 10-12 from the field after scoring a combined 39 points in the first three quarters.
Bella Ringenberg had 16 points for the Lady Indians, followed by Lexi Martin with 10 points and Chloe Malone with 8 points.
Sanger is now 1-0 and will play at Van Alstyne on Monday.
Frisco Lebanon Trail 39, Denton 36
It was not the start that the Denton Lady Broncos were looking for in their 2019-20 season, as they were defeated by Frisco Lebanon Trail 39-36.
The Lady Broncos offense was not able to produce much throughout the game, as they scored only 7 points in the first quarter, 11 in the second, 10 in the third, and only 8 points in the fourth quarter.
Despite the rough offensive showing, Nyla Inmon had 16 points on the night for Denton and Katroy Rogers had 10 points.