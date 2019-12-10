It was all business for the Guyer Lady Wildcats on Tuesday, as they steamrolled Richardson for an easy 73-37 win.
The Guyer offense was in complete rhythm from the beginning with 24 first quarter points and 18 points in the second for a 42-18 halftime lead. It would be much of the same in the second half as the Lady Wildcats would score 31 points combined to Richardson’s 19 points.
Bella Earle had 19 points for Guyer with Evie Goetz totaling 15 points in the victory. Guyer is now 11-2 overall this year.
Braswell 40, Lovejoy 34
LUCAS — The Braswell Lady Bengals snuck out with a win on the road over Lovejoy on Tuesday with a 40-34 victory.
Braswell had a solid start offensively with 13 points in the first quarter and 10 points in the second for a 23-17 lead at the break. Neither team fared well in the third quarter as Lovejoy shut Braswell out 5-0 pulling within one-point heading into the fourth quarter trailing 23-22. The Lady Bengals put the game on ice however, with a 17-point fourth to fend of Lovejoy.
Achile Brown led the offensive side of the ball for the Lady Bengals with 14 points while Alisa Williams had 10 points. Braswell is an impressive 12-1 following the win.
Denton 42, Irving 26
The Denton Lady Broncos continued to dig themselves out of their early season hole on Tuesday with a 42-26 win over Irving.
The Denton defense held Irving to single digits in every quarter of the contest, including 13 points each in the first and second half. Offensively, the Lady Broncos played well, with a pair of 10-point quarters in the first and third, as well as a 15-point fourth quarter.
Nyla Inmon and Jateija Brown were the top scoring tandem for Denton with 16 points and 15 points, respectively.
Denton is now 5-11 overall this season.
Pottsboro 40, Sanger 31
SANGER — The Sanger Lady Indians were not able to overcome a slow offensive start on Tuesday against Pottsboro, falling 40-31.
Sanger scored just six points apiece in the first two quarters while they were unable to slow down the offensive attack from Pottsboro, as they led 23-12 at the break.
The third quarter was much of the same for both squads, as Pottsboro outscored Sanger 12-8 heading into the fourth. The Lady Indians would make it close however with a 11-5 fourth, but still came up short.
Lexi Martin had 11 points for the Lady Indians in the loss. Sanger is now 9-7 and will welcome Howe on Friday.
Liberty Christian 63, Bishop Lynch 51
ARGYLE — It was an offensive shootout on Tuesday between the Liberty Christian Lady Warriors and Bishop Lynch, with Liberty ending up on top 63-51.
Both teams matched one another stride for stride in the first half, with each squad scoring 18 points in the first and 10 points in the second for a 28-28 halftime tie. However, the Lady Warriors separated in the second half with 20 points in the third and 15 points in the fourth.
Jadyn Fife was excellent in the win for Liberty with 23 points as was RyLeigh Warner with 14 points.
Era 44, Aubrey 35
ERA — A slow offensive start for the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals was all it took to prohibit them from getting a win on the road against Era, as they fell 44-35.
Aubrey played from behind for the entirety of the game as they scored just two points in the first quarter and trailed 22-12 at halftime. Though they had a 17-point third quarter to trail just 36-29 headed into the fourth, the Lady Chaps could muster only six points.
Rhianna Stevenson had 11 points for the Lady Chaps with Allie Sanders, Audrey Beaty and Kathimae Dow each scoring five points.
Aubrey is now 5-8 this season and will return to action on Thursday in the Brownsboro tournament against Muenster.
Plano John Paul 66, Krum 51
PLANO — The Krum Lady Bobcats suffered a 66-51 to Plano John Paul on Tuesday, as they could not muster enough offense in the loss.
Krum started out quickly on offense as they led 18-15 after the first quarter. However, the Lady Bobcats stumbled to just two points in the second quarter and trailed 33-17 going into halftime.
Krum would get back on track in the second half with 31 points overall, though it was not enough to compete with the 33 points from John Paul.
Tori Hamilton had a phenomenal night with 16 points in the loss for Krum, who is now 7-5 this season.
Boys Braswell 76, Denison 54
LITTLE ELM — The Braswell Bengals had themselves a wild game on Tuesday against Denison, as they came out on the right side of the high scoring affair 76-54.
Each squad was hot offensively essentially the entire game, with Denison leading 21-18 after the first and Braswell leading 42-36 at the break. Each team would score 11 points apiece in the third before the Bengals would explode 32-7 in the fourth quarter to make it a blowout.
M.J. Leslie had 16 points for Braswell while David Robinson had 12 points.
Little Elm 50, Plano 47
LITTLE ELM — The Little Elm Lobos got a narrow victory on Tuesday against Plano, as they escaped for a 50-47 victory.
Little Elm started out slow with just nine points in the first quarter but would pick up the pace in the second quarter with 15 points for a 24-22 halftime lead. The Lobos would outscore Plano 16-15 in the third quarter before each squad had 10 points apiece in the fourth.
Chris Murage had nine points in the win for Little Elm while Brian Hunter had eight points.