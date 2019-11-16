BURLESON — The Guyer Lady Wildcats had a solid day on Saturday as they defeated Canyon 56-41 in their final game of the Burleson Centennial tournament.
Guyer was great in the first and fourth quarter, scoring 17 and 18 points respectively. However, a combined 21 points in the second and third made the game closer as well as a 21-point fourth by Canyon.
Evie Goetz played well with 22 points with Bella Earle and Jade Thompson combining for 23 points.
Bells tournament
BELLS — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals finished their time at the Bells tournament with a narrow win, as they hung on to beat Leonard 41-40.
Aubrey jumped out to a quick 14-8 lead after one quarter and led 22-20 at the half. But they were outscored 14-11 in the fourth quarter which allowed Leonard to make it close.
The Lady Chaps were led by Gabi Grisso with 16 points and Allie Sanders with 7 points.
Aubrey will return home to place Krum on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.
Colleyville Heritage tournament
COLLEYVILLE — The Argyle Lady Eagles got off to quite a rough start against Southlake Carroll on Saturday but were able to get back on track for a 51-33 win.
Southlake took a 7-5 lead after an overall anemic first quarter, but an 18-point third and 15-point fourth quarter put the game on ice for Argyle.
Rhyle McKinney led the way with 16 points with Bailey Timmons and Sydney Standifer totaling 8 points apiece.
Argyle is now 5-1 this year.
Frisco tournament
FRISCO — The tough sledding continues early on for the Denton Lady Broncos as they remain winless after losing to Canyon Randall on Saturday 34-30.
Though they led 11-7 after the first quarter, Denton was held to single digit points for each of the next three quarters. Katroy Rogers and Nyla Inmon led the way again, with the former scoring 12 points and the latter scoring 11 points.
Denton is now 0-6 this season.
Celina tournament
CELINA — It was nothing but good feelings for the Liberty Christian Lady Warriors as they obliterated both Gunter and Lake Country Christian on Saturday.
The Lady Warriors made quick work of Gunter in game one, as they scored nearly double that of Gunter for a final of 68-35.
Liberty Christian had 38 points alone in the first half and another 30 in the second half. This attack was led by Aimee Alverson with 19 points and Grace Alverson with 16 points.
It was much of the same in the second game against Lake Country Christian, as Liberty Christian blew their doors off 78-27.
A huge second quarter by the Lady Warriors during which they scored 32 points was the highlight of the game, as well as two 18-point quarters in the first and fourth.
Emma Wolski was the leader for Liberty Christian with 18 points with Lauren Ullrich just behind with 13 points.
Liberty Christian is now 5-0 on the year.
Haslet Eaton tournament
HASLET — The Braswell Lady Bengals dispatched of Melissa on Saturday with ease, winning 63-38.
Braswell outscored Melissa in every quarter of the game, including a 24-point third quarter. Defensively, Braswell held Melissa to single digits in three quarters.
Alisa Williams led the way with 14 points while Trinity Barnes had 10 points.
Boys Cowtown Tipoff
CROWLEY — The Guyer Wildcats were great on Saturday against Mansfield Timberview with a 76-52 victory.
After the first quarter is was a tight ball game at 21-19. However, Guyer would outscore Timberview 23-4 in the second quarter which essentially was the difference going forward.
Tyler McGhie led Guyer with 20 points and Brayden Bradshaw was right behind him with 19 points.