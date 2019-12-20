The Guyer Lady Wildcats jumped out to a eight point lead in the first quarter and pulled away for a 52-33 District 5-6A victory over Southlake Carroll.
The Lady Wildcats held a 30-16 lead at halftime en route to their 14th win of the season against two losses. Guyer is 2-0 in district play.
Bella Earle had 16 points for Guyer and Evie Goetz added 14.
Braswell 57, Little Elm 44
LITTLE ELM — The Braswell Lady Bengals got a nice win at Little Elm 57-44.
Braswell was strong offensively throughout the ballgame, with a 14-point first quarter and a 19-point second quarter, pushing them to a 33-21 halftime advantage. The Lady Bengals kept up the pace in the second half with 24 combined points.
Tiarah Starks and Aminah Hall each had 12 points for the Lady Bengals in the win.
Braswell moves to a sterling 14-1 overall record.
Krum 57, Ryan 31
KRUM — It was all business on Friday for the Krum Lady Bobcats as they got a blowout win over Ryan 57-31.
Krum dominated in the first quarter with 18 points before scoring only nine in the second quarter for a 27-17 lead at the break. The Lady Bobcats began to pull away in the second half with 13 points in the third before sealing the game with a 17-3 fourth quarter.
Cali Marquis led the Krum offense with 16 points on the night.
The Lady Bobcats find themselves at 11-7 after the win.
Pilot Point 48, Whitesboro 28
PILOT POINT — The Pilot Point Lady Bearcats defeated Whitesboro in dominant fashion with a 48-28 victory.
Pilot Point was strong offensively in the first quarter with 14 points as well as nine points in the second quarter for a lead of 23-11 at halftime. The Lady Bearcats continued to hold Whitesboro in check in the second half, outscoring them 25-15.
Lindsay True and Debria Bailey were the top scorers for Pilot Point with 20 points and 10 points, respectively.
The Lady Bearcats move to 3-12 overall but are now 2-0 in district following the victory.
Lake Dallas 77, The Colony 63
CORINTH — It was an offensive display for the Lake Dallas Lady Falcons as they bested The Colony 77-63.
Lake Dallas came out on fire right away in the first quarter with 21 points before adding on another 15 points to give them a 36-27 halftime lead. The Lady Falcons would tack on 16 points in the third quarter before a huge 25-point fourth.
Jorja Elliot was phenomenal with 33 points in the victory for Lake Dallas while Allie Buchanan scored 17 points as well.
Lake Dallas now has a 14-3 overall record and a 2-0 district record.
Liberty Christian 62, Dallas Thunder 39
ARGYLE — The Liberty Christian Lady Warriors had a big day offensively as they defeated Dallas Thunder 62-39.
Both squads scored 12 points in the first quarter before a 14-point second quarter for Liberty gave them a 26-21 advantage at halftime. Liberty would outscore Thunder 18-4 in the third and 16-14 in the fourth quarter.
Jadyn Fife had 26 points for the Lady Warriors with Ava Strange compiling 16 points as well.
Liberty is now 21-1 overall this season.
Denton 50, Northwest 40
The Denton Lady Broncos got their first district win on Friday against Northwest, 50-40.
The Lady Broncos were solid offensively in the first half with 13 points in both the first and second quarter, giving them a 26-25 lead at halftime. Denton stumbled to just eight points in the third quarter before a 16-point fourth to hold off Northwest.
Jateija Brown and Nyla Inmon led the Lady Broncos with 14 points and 13 points, respectively.
Denton moves to 6-12 overall with a 1-1 district record.
Ponder 48, Gunter 37
GUNTER — The Ponder Lady Lions took down Gunter by a final score of 48-37.
Ponder started out a little shaky to begin the ballgame with just 11 points in the first quarter and nine points in the second, causing them to trail 23-20 at the break. The Lady Lions outscored Gunter in the second half, including 15-5 in the third and 13-9 in the fourth.
Kelley Akins was excellent with 20 points in the win for Ponder.
The Lady Lions move to 10-8 overall and 1-1 in district play. They will return to action on December 27th against Dodd City in the Whataburger tournament.
KSA Classic tournament
ORLANDO — The Argyle Lady Eagles continued their hot streak on Friday in Orlando with a 51-45 win over Spring Ford, Pennsylvania.
Each team was slow out of the gate with Spring Ford managing a 10-8 lead after the first quarter. Argyle would seize the lead at halftime with a 16-point second for a 24-17 score at the break. The Lady Eagles would go on to score 14 points in the third and 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Rhyle McKinney had 29 points again for the Lady Eagles in the victory.
Argyle is now 15-4 overall and will play in the championship game of the KSA Classic on Saturday in Orlando.
Boys Ryan 58, Haltom City 54
The Ryan Raiders got another victory on Friday, this time with a narrow 58-54 win over Haltom City.
The Raiders found themselves down early in the first quarter as they trailed 11-5 before a 15-point second quarter to make it a 21-20 Haltom lead at the break. Ryan would begin to shift the momentum in the second half with 16 points in the third and 22 points in the fourth to put the game on ice.
Tre Shiver had 14 points for Ryan with Marcette Lawson contributing 13 points as well.
The Raiders are 8-4 overall and will be back in action on Dec. 27th against Lebanon Trail in the Newman Smith Shootout.
Lake Dallas 54, R.L. Turner 51
CORINTH — The Lake Dallas Falcons dispatched of R.L. Turner as they just squeaked by 54-51 to complete the comeback victory.
Lake Dallas trailed much of the game, including 17-12 after the first quarter and 28-23 at halftime. Each team would score just 10 points in the third quarter with Turner ahead 38-33 heading into the fourth. But the Falcons exploded for 21 points in the final quarter to stun Turner.
Yash Mattu had 20 points in the effort for Lake Dallas.
The Falcons are now sitting at a solid 11-6 overall record.
Argyle 52, Midlothian Heritage 41
ARGYLE — The Argyle Eagles defeated Midlothian Heritage with a solid 52-41 victory.
Argyle trailed for the entire first half of the ballgame as they were outscored 12-11 in the first quarter and 12-10 in the second for a 24-21 Heritage lead at the break. The Eagles would use a 19-point third quarter to their advantage to seal the win.
Nate Atwood had 16 points in the effort for Argyle.