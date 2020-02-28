The Eagles have established themselves as one of the most daunting defenses in the state, holding teams to merely 40.7 points per game and only allowing over 50 points in one game this season.
In Friday night’s area playoff game at Cisco, Argyle had another defensive masterpiece, holding Snyder to a season low in a 44-28 win. It was the Eagles’ second best defensive total of the season and it came in the second round of the playoffs.
On offense, Argyle was led on offense by Eli Valentino’s 12 points and Slate McMellian’s 11 in the win.
The Eagles take on district rival Krum in the regional quarterfinal round at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Denton High School. The two split their first two meetings with each taking a road win. Mineola 52, Ponder 42
The Lions’ resurgent season came to an end Friday night at Princeton High School in a 52-42 loss to Mineola in the 3A Region II area round.
After posting one of its best offensive games of the past month in the bi-district playoff round win against Leonard, Ponder struggled to repeat its success. The Lions finished the season 21-12 after coming in second in District 9-3A.
Ponder was led in scoring by Oscar Martinez, who scored 19 points, and Jase Hutcherson, who pitched in 14.