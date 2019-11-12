PONDER — The offense didn’t quite show up for the Ponder Lady Lions, as they were not able to overcome a couple of stagnant quarters and fell to Decatur 44-39.
Despite a huge third quarter where they scored 15 points, Ponder was only able to rack up 19 in the first half, scoring 11 in the first and 8 in the second, plus only 5 fourth quarter points.
Kelly Akins, Tate Wells and Kassi Ballard scored nearly 80% of the Lady Lions totally points as all three players scored 10 points apiece.
Ponder will be back against Byron Nelson on Thursday.
Sanger 42, Van Alystne 34
VAN ALYSTNE — The Sanger Lady Indians rallied from a tough start against Van Alystne, and took control in the second half to defeat them handedly 42-34.
Sanger was able to get back on track after only scoring six points in the first quarter, as they scored 12 in the second, 11 in the third and 13 points in the fourth quarter. Bella Ringenberg led the way with 11 of those points and Lexi Martin scoring 10 points of her own.
The Lady Indians defense really showed up as well in the second half, allowing only 11 points in total.
Sanger will take on Nevada Community at home on Friday.
Pilot Point 52, Diamond Hill Jarvis 16
PILOT POINT — It was an absolute thrashing by the Pilot Point Lady Bearcats in their season opener on Tuesday, as they defeated Diamond Hill Jarvis 52-16.
The Lady Bearcats scored 32 points in the first half alone, including 18 in the second quarter alone. Lindsey True and Brooke Lane had 12 points apiece, while Kylie Malone had 10 points of her own.
Pilot Point is now 1-0 this season and will travel to Valley View.
Guyer 64, North Crowley 57
Though they only won by seven points on Tuesday evening, the Guyer Lady Wildcats had a great game offensively against North Crowley despite the final score being 64-57.
Guyer had 17 points alone in the first quarter, followed by 15 in the second quarter. They led off the second half with 14 third quarter points, their lowest quarter total of the game. They would score 18 fourth quarter points, however.
Evie Goetz was excellent for the Lady Wildcats, scoring a whopping 27 points on the night. Belle Earle had the next highest total at 12 points, followed by Jade Thompson with nine.
Guyer is now just 2-0 on the young season.
Lebanon Trail 41, Denton 35
Despite the quick start for the Denton Lady Broncos offensively on Tuesday evening, they were not able to keep up the pace and fell to Lebanon Trail for a final of 41-35.
Though they scored 11 points in the first quarter and 12 points in the second, Denton was only able to muster up 12 points total in the entire second half. Talajah McConnell and Katroy Rogers had 12 points apiece on the night with Nyla Inmon scoring eight points. Denton is now 0-2 thus far this season.
Ryan 47, Frisco Wakeland 41
FRISCO — The Ryan Lady Raiders had a nice start to their season on Tuesday with a win over Frisco Wakeland 47-41.
Ryan started off with a strong first quarter scoring 14 points followed by 11 points in the second quarter. The Lady Raider capped off their scoring with a game high 16 points in the third.
Jabria Roland led the way with 11 points on the night, while Semone Marshall and Kenzie Eaglin had nine and eight points, respectively.
Ryan will play Frisco Liberty on Thursday in the Mavs Fall Classic Tournament.