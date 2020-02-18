DALLAS — The Calvary Lions saw their season come to an end Tuesday in the TAPPS 3A area round, falling to Dallas Yavneh.
The Lions never quite found a rhythm offensively in the ballgame as they were outscored 20-12 in the first quarter and put up 12 more points in the second, though still trailing 30-24 at halftime. The writing was on the wall heading into the fourth for Calvary, however, as they were shutout 25-0 in the third.
Jacob Helzer had 18 points for Calvary, with Chase King compiling 15.
Guyer 85, Southlake Carroll 74
On a night where the offenses were firing on all cylinders, the Guyer Wildcats got the victory over Southlake Carroll 85-74 to wrap up the regular season.
From the tip, each squad was hot offensively with Southlake Carroll up 23-22 after the first quarter before Guyer outscored them 21-20 in the second quarter for a 43-43 tie at the half. The Wildcats separated themselves in the third by scoring 23 points to Southlake’s 13 points. Guyer held on to win with 19 more points in the fourth.
Ty McGhie was the top scorer for the Wildcats with 18 points while Jace Wilson and Amaechi Chukwu each tallied 14 points.
The Wildcats finished the season perfect in district play at 14-0 and 27-4 overall.
Northwest 55, Denton 41
The Denton Broncos came up short in their final district game of the season against Northwest, falling 55-41.
Each team scored 15 points apiece in the first quarter before the Broncos were outscored 20-11 in the second quarter as they found themselves trailing 35-26 at the break. Denton muscled back with 10 points in the third, but a 5-point fourth was not enough to rally.
Cameron Stevenson had nine points on the night for the Broncos.
The Colony 68, Lake Dallas 38
CORINTH — The Lake Dallas Falcons ended their regular season on a sour note with a blowout 68-38 loss to The Colony.
Lake Dallas was flat in the first half as they were outscored 21-7 in the first quarter and 19-8 in the second, forcing them to trail 40-15 at the midway point. After being outscored 18-5 in the third, the Falcons showed some life with an 18-point fourth.
Evan Weinberg and Yash Mattu each had nine points for Lake Dallas in the loss.
Overall, the Falcons end the regular season at 17-17 with a 2-10 district record.
Braswell 58, Little Elm 52
LITTLE ELM — The Braswell Bengals took care of business on Tuesday on the strength of a strong second half offensively for a 58-52 win.
The Bengals were slow to start with just five points in the first quarter, though a 20-point second quarter had them trailing just 21-20 at halftime. Braswell picked up the pace after the half with a 22-point third and 16-point fourth.
M.J. Leslie led the offensive attack for Braswell with 18 points. R.J. Jones and Lezeric Bailey each scored 11 points for the Bengals.
Ponder 49, Gunter 34
GUNTER — The Ponder Lions concluded their regular season schedule on the road Tuesday with a 49-34 win over Gunter.
The Lions jumped out to a quick 16-6 after the first quarter but found themselves outscored 13-4 in the second quarter with a 20-19 lead at the half. Ponder outscored Gunter 14-5 in the third and 15-10 in the fourth.
Trevor McBee had a 19-point effort for Ponder in the win.
With the victory Ponder ends the regular season at 20-12 overall and 9-3 in district play.