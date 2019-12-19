PONDER — The Denton Broncos took care of business on the road Thursday, as they defeated Ponder 52-43.
The Broncos got out ahead early in the first quarter with 18 points before a 12-point second to give them a 30-25 advantage heading into halftime. Both Denton and Ponder struggled in the third quarter with the Broncos scoring just eight points before a 14-point fourth to seal the win.
Khoree Mitchell led Denton in the ballgame with 14 points while Austin Jackson and Louden Peterson each had nine points.
Girls KSA Classic tournament
ORLANDO — The Argyle Lady Eagles got a big win in their first game of the KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla. on Thursday, taking down Thornwood, Ill. 73-63.
The Lady Eagles found themselves in a 13-13 tie after the first quarter before a 19-point second quarter to give them a 32-27 lead at the break. Argyle would step up their offensive attack in the second half with 19 points in the third quarter and 22 points in the fourth to seal the victory.
Rhyle McKinney was excellent in the win for Argyle with 29 points. The Lady Eagles were also 26-30 from the free throw line.
Argyle continues to trend upwards as they had a season-high 73 points in the victory and now sit at 15-4 overall.