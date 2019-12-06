SANGER — It was a whirlwind of a day for Aubrey Chaparrals on Friday, as they won both of their games against Woden and Krum in opposite fashions.
Aubrey dominated game one against Woden, thrashing them 57-32. The Aubrey offense was consistent throughout the night with 16 points in the first and third quarters, and 15 points in the fourth.
Defensively, the Chaparrals held Woden to just 11 points in the first half, including a scoreless second quarter. Aubrey would allow just 21 points total in the second half.
Zac Hamilton was the top scorer for the Chaps with 12 points in game one.
Game two for Aubrey was a rather intense one, as they nearly saw a victory slip away against Krum before rallying for a 56-54 comeback win.
Aubrey blasted Krum in the first half, including a 25-point first quarter as they led 40-22 at the break. However, the Chaps would find themselves trailing 43-42 heading into the fourth quarter as they were outscored by Krum 21-2 in the third.
But Aubrey would recover in the final period to complete the rally with 14 fourth quarter points to Krum’s 11. Zac Hamilton and Jacob Crow each had 19 points for the Chaparrals in the win.
Overall, Aubrey is now 6-2 on the year following the victories. They will play Whitesboro for the championship on Saturday.
Lake Dallas
SANGER —The Lake Dallas Falcons took care of business against both of their opponents in the Sanger tournament as well on Friday as well, as they defeated both Liberty Christian and Lubbock Cooper.
The Falcons struggled out of the gate against Liberty Christian in their first game but were able to get back on track for the 49-43 win.
Lake Dallas scored just two points in the first quarter and trailed 21-16 at half time. However, they would flip the script in the second half, scoring 19 points in the third and 14 points in the fourth to seal the win.
Yash Mattu was the leader in scoring for the Falcons with 15 points.
Game two for Lake Dallas was a little bit of the same story, as they started slow once again against Lubbock Cooper before getting in a rhythm for a 43-39 win.
Again, the Falcons were outscored in the first quarter 14-5, but would actually cut the lead to just 19-18 at the half. The second half would see a tightly played third quarter with Cooper leading 31-29, but Lake Dallas would complete the comeback with 15 points in the fourth.
Yash Mattu led the Falcons offense with 17 points while Jaden McGrew tallied 10 points.
Lake Dallas is now 6-1 on the year.
Newman Smith tournament
CARROLLTON — The Ryan Raiders fell short against Newman Smith on Friday, falling 67-55 in the loss.
Despite a low scoring first quarter for both squads, where Ryan scored just six points, that would not be the case moving forward. Ryan would score 14 points in the second quarter, but Newman scored 18 points to lead 30-20 at the break.
Both teams would rack up 21 points apiece in the third quarter, but the Raiders were outscored 16-14 to put the game on ice for Newman Smith.
Tre Shivers led the Raiders offensive attack with 21 points while Marcette Lawson had 14 points.
Ryan is now 2-3 and will play Carrollton Creekview on Saturday.
Girls Pottsboro tournament
POTTSBORO — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals did not fare well on Friday in their games against Krum and Howe, as they were swept by both squads.
In game one against Krum, the Aubrey offense never found its footing as it never cracked double-digits in any of the four quarters, and were defeated 42-22. Aubrey was outscored 6-5 in the first, 14-5 in the second, 11-7 in the third and 11-5 in the fourth.
Rhianna Stevenson had eight points in the loss for Aubrey.
The Lady Chaps bounced back against Howe in their second game, but still came up short 59-44. Each team started off hot as Howe led 18-14 after the first quarter and 28-21 at halftime. Aubrey was not able to keep pace in the second half as they were outscored 31-23.
Audrey Beaty led the Lady Chaps with 10 points in the loss while Kathimae had nine points.
Aubrey is now 5-7 after Friday’s losses and will return on Tuesday at Era.
Nevada Community tournament
NEVADA — The Sanger Lady Indians dispatched of Lone Oak on Friday with ease, blasting them 49-29.
Sanger was in total control in the first quarter as they led 15-2. The Lady Indians were outscored 15-10 in the second but led 25-17 at the break. Neither team scored much in the third as Sanger scored just nine points and Lone Oak with just two. Sanger would seal the game with a 13-point fourth.
Bella Ringenberg led with 10 points for the Lady Indians in the win. Sanger is now 9-5 and will play Australia in the championship game on Saturday.
Georgetown tournament
GEORGETOWN — The Ponder Lady Lions got a win on Friday against Houston St. Agnes in a low scoring affair 37-28.
Ponder started out quick with 14 first quarter points while allowing just four points to St. Agnes. The second quarter would see nine points from the Lady Lions as they took a 23-14 lead to halftime. Each team scored just 14 points apiece in the second half.
Kelley Akins and Tate Wells each had 11 points in the victory. Ponder is now 7-6 overall.
Denton 55, Dallas Samuel 30
The Denton Lady Broncos got a much-needed win on Friday against Dallas Samuel as they defeated them 55-30.
The Lady Broncos were in complete control essentially from tip-off, as they scored 11 points in the first and 17 points in the second while allowing just seven points total from Dallas Samuel in the first half.
Denton would continue their offensive attack with 27 second half points, though allowing 23 points combined to Dallas Samuel at the same time.
The offense was led by the trio of Nyla Inmon with 13 points, Jateija Brown with 11 points and Katroy Rogers with 10 points.
Denton is now 4-11 overall this year.