BRIDGEPORT — The Argyle Lady Eagles continued their fantastic season on Tuesday with a 62-32 victory over Bridgeport.
The Lady Eagles came out strong in the first quarter with 17 points followed by a 10-point second quarter, giving them a 27-14 advantage at the half. Argyle had a huge 21-point third quarter before tacking on another 14 points in the fourth.
Rhyle McKinney was awesome yet again with 19 points for Argyle.
The Lady Eagles now sit at 25-5 overall and have a perfect 5-0 district record.
Ponder 57, S&S Consolidated 13
SADLER — The Ponder Lady Lions won big on the road Tuesday as they dispatched S&S Consolidated 57-13.
Ponder jumped out to a quick 15-0 lead after the first quarter before piling on with a 20-8 second quarter giving them a 35-8 lead at halftime. The Lady Lions went on to outscore S&S Consolidated 22-5 in the second half.
Tate Wells led the Ponder offense with 14 points while Karly Ivy had 13 points as well.
The Lady Lions improve to 20-10 overall this season while capturing district win number eight on the year. Ponder will host Callisburg next Tuesday.
Sanger 57, Anna 37
SANGER — The Sanger Lady Indians got a much-needed district win over Anna on Tuesday, as they defeated them 57-37.
Each squad matched each other for the first two quarters, with Sanger leading 8-7 after the first quarter and each team scoring 14 points in the second for a Lady Indians’ lead of 22-21 at the break. Sanger separated in the second half with 15 points in the third and 20 point in the fourth.
Chloe Malone had a big night for the Lady Indians with a 17-point showing.
Sanger moves to 3-3 in district with the win and 16-12 overall. They will take on Aubrey on the road this Friday.
Aubrey 27, Celina 20
CELINA — Despite the lack of offensive output by the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals on Tuesday night, they were able to pull out the 27-20 win against Celina.
Both Aubrey and Celina scored just two points each in the first quarter, though Celina put up seven points in the second quarter as the Lady Chaps trailed 9-4 at the half. Aubrey broke out in the third with 13 points and 10 points in the fourth to seal the win.
Kathimae Dow had eight points in the winning effort for Aubrey.
The Lady Chaps improve to 13-13 following the win with a 5-1 district record. Aubrey will welcome Sanger on Friday.
Fort Worth All Saints 45, Liberty Christian 40
ARGYLE — It was a rare off night for the Liberty Christian Lady Warriors, as they fell to All Saints 45-40.
Liberty was flat throughout the night offensively, scoring just nine points in the first quarter and eight points in the second quarter causing them to trail 23-17 at halftime. The Lady Warriors battled back in the second half by outscoring All Saints 23-22, but ultimately fell short.
Jadyn Fife was her typical excellent self with 23 points for Liberty in the loss.
The Colony 69, Denton 44
The Denton Lady Broncos ended up on the wrong side of a 69-44 final score on Tuesday, falling to The Colony.
Denton recorded a pair of 9-point quarters in the first half while giving up 28 points to The Colony as they trailed 28-18 at the break. The Lady Broncos were outscored 22-15 in the second half and 19-11 in the fourth en route to the blowout loss.
Katroy Rogers had 15 points for Denton while Nyla Inmon put up 13 points also.
The Lady Broncos slide to 7-21 overall and are now 1-8 in district contests.
Boys
Northwest 73, Ryan 51
It was a tough loss for the Ryan Raiders on Tuesday at home, as they were blown out 73-51 by Northwest.
The Raiders got down early after the first quarter 22-12 before being outscored again 20-12 in the second quarter, forcing them to trail big 42-24 at halftime. Ryan continued to fall behind after the third 18-14 before each time had 13 points in the fourth.
Gian Harper had 11 points in the loss for Ryan.
The Raiders fall to 14-7 overall this season and 5-2 in district after the loss.
The Colony 60, Denton 58
The Denton Broncos lost a close one at home on Tuesday to The Colony, as they came up just short 60-58.
The Broncos stumbled to just seven points in the first quarter before breaking out for 19 points in the second quarter as they went into the locker room down 30-26 at the midway point. Denton got on track in the third by outscoring The Colony 14-11 before coming up short in the fourth with 18 points.
Khoree Mitchell had a huge night for Denton with 28 points in the loss.