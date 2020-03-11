FRISCO — The remainder of the Conference USA basketball tournament will be closed to fans, the league announced late Wednesday night.
"Conference USA will implement a restricted attendance procedure for the remainder of the 2020 Air Force Reserve Conference USA Basketball Championships presented by Baylor Scott & White Performance Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, following consultation with the NCAA, local authorities and related health and safety officials," league officials said in a release.
C-USA officials met earlier in the day to discuss if the league would restrict access to the event due to COVID-19, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle.
The remaining games in the even will be played with the teams, family members of the players, credentialed media, TV and radio crews and other essential personnel.
The C-USA tournament began on Wednesday with opening round games. The tournament will culminate with Saturday's championship games.
The North Texas men are set to face Florida Atlantic at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
The World Health Organization termed the disease caused by the coronavirus, COVID-19, a pandemic on Wednesday.
A host of sports events have already been impacted by the disease. The Golden State Warriors will play their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday without fans after the city and county of San Francisco announced a two-week ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people.
The NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball have restricted locker room access to players and essential staff.
Dallas now has three presumptive positive cases of coronavirus after the Dallas County Health department announced Wednesday that an Irving resident is being treated in a Dallas-area hospital.