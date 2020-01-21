There wasn’t much the Broncos could do.
When the game was sped up, Ryan guards Billy Bowman, Treshaun Shivers and Jalen Carter overwhelmed Denton. When the game was played in the half court, towering forwards Marcette Lawson and Ja’tavion Sanders controlled the paint.
Eventually, the visiting Raiders (14-6, 5-1 in District 8-5A) took a commanding 76-52 win over Denton (9-10, 2-3) on Tuesday night, ending the first round of district play with a 5-1 record.
“The effort was there and I feel like we played well defensively tonight,” Ryan coach Bryce Overstreet said. “We made run in spurts, especially in the second quarter, and we did a great job of applying pressure. We forced some turnovers, some runouts and just built off of it. We’re pleased to be 5-1 at the turn.”
Lawson dominated the game in the paint on both ends, leading the team with 18 points while racking up the blocks against the smaller Denton team.
The Raiders mixed up their defenses, rotating presses and man-to-man defenses to continuously keep the Broncos off balance. Ryan led 38-14 at half and cruised from there.
As a result, the scoring began to become widespread. Every player on Ryan scored at least three points and Jalen Carter’s 15 was second most on the team.
“We’re in a very unique position with the amount of depth that we have,” Overstreet said. “I can’t think of a time that I’ve been at Ryan that the comfort level at every position has been what it is. I’m very pleased with the bench and their ability to play at a high level.”
Ryan enters the second half of district tied with Braswell at 5-1, but did lose its first matchup with the Bengals on the road. The Raiders, with their balance and depth, have their eyes on a district title, but there are still areas to improve over the final six games of the regular season.
“Overall consistency,” Overstreet said. “We still struggle to put four quarters together, and a lot of that has to do with having a young team and new faces, but I feel us growing and we have to continue to do so.”
Girls: Ryan 53, Denton 35
After Denton took a 3-2 lead in the opening minutes, Ryan woke up and turned into the dominant team that their head coach has been imploring them to be. An 18-0 run from the first quarter spilling into the second quarter put the Lady Raiders (6-10, 3-4 in District 8-5A) up 20-3 and they didn’t look back, taking the road win 53-35.
Ryan was led by 19 points from Larissa Moser, who was the lone player in double figures, scoring in a variety of ways. Nyla Inman led the Lady Broncos (6-16, 1-6) with 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
“We have been playing much better throughout district,” Ryan coach Monesha Allen said. “We’ve picked up our intensity and we’re not going through the motions. It’s late, but we’re building and trying to peak to put ourselves in position to make a push.”