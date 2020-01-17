PILOT POINT — Facing a potent Pilot Point team in a hostile road environment, Ponder needed one of its best games of the season to defeat a Bearcats squad that went three rounds deep in last year’s playoffs.
With the pressure on, the Lions delivered.
Ponder (13-10, 3-1 in District 9-3A) made nine 3s, held Pilot Point (3-1) to 11 points in the second half and silenced the deafening home crowd on the way to a 49-40 win Friday night.
“We were making shots and they weren’t, but we also cut down a lot of the penetration and our guys came out and played their best third quarter in a long time,” Ponder coach Mitchell Rose said. “They’re very fast and physical, so that took a half to get used to, but the guys did a good job handling it down the stretch.”
The nine 3s came at critical times, with many of them ending runs and retaking momentum in a game that featured ample lead changes.
“Last Tuesday we went 3-of-23 so I was hoping we were due for a big game, and it came on a good night,” Rose said.
The Lions were led by Hayden Simmons’ 22 points, with Oscar Martinez’s nine points coming late to help close out the Bearcats.
Pilot Point was led by Javin Bruce, who scored 11, but offense became hard to come by, especially in a costly third quarter where the Bearcats were outscored 17-4.
The win puts the Lions square in the top three of the district with Whitesboro and Pilot Point four games in, and Rose hopes it continues to fuel a strong run.
“This is a big win for us, especially coming here in a loud environment,” Rose said. “Our guys handled the pressure very well except for some mental mistakes in the first half. They did a good job of correcting it in the second half and pulled out the win.”
Girls: Ponder 71, Pilot Point 27
The Lady Lions (17-10, 5-1 in District 9-3A) overwhelmed Pilot Point (2-14, 1-2) from the opening tip and refused to let up, leading to a dominant 71-27 road win.
Ponder coach Jimmy Avery is known for his pressure and fast pace, which allowed his team to jump out to a 27-4 lead after the first quarter. The Lady Lions forced 25 turnovers in the first half before dropping into a zone in the second half.
Kassi Ballard scored 21 points while Tate Wells scored 15 with a few assists sprinkled in. Along with the sophomore duo, senior Kelley Ivy had 14 of her own in the win.
“Every district win is important and we happened to play really well in the first half,” Avery said. “Pilot Point is better than that and they had our attention from last year and the girls didn’t want to let that happen again. We were really focused and you could tell in the first half where we took care of business.”