PONDER — Led by explosive scoring from point guard Tate Wells, the Ponder Lady Lions moved into first place in District 9-3A with a 63-47 win over Gunter at home. Wells led all scorers with 24 points.
“She’s fun to watch,” Ponder coach Jimmy Avery said. “Sometimes she can get a little too crazy, but she’s so good offensively. She continues to get better and better. She makes it hard to take her out.”
The Lady Lions (19-10, 7-1) started on fire from behind the arc, hitting on their first three attempts. Wells had three of her own from deep in the first quarter, picking up 11 points in the first frame.
Ponder’s full court press kept Gunter (18-12, 6-2) to just seven points in the first quarter, and forced three turnovers that led to points. Gunter finished the first quarter with a more than four-minute scoring drought as the Lady Lions led 20-7 at the end of one.
The Lady Lions closed on a 7-2 run to carry a 33-24 lead into halftime. Wells had 13 points at the break, while Kelley Akins and Karly Ivy both added eight a piece at halftime. Ivy finished with 16 points.
“Karly had one of her best games of the year tonight,” Avery said. “She did a lot and took care of the ball. She shot well.”
The Tigers opened the second half with a 7-1 run to pull within three at 34-31. The Lions got sloppy with the ball before Avery used a timeout to regroup. Ivy had a big layup out of the timeout to stop the skid and put Ponder up 38-35. Wells hit massive back-to-back 3s, her fourth and fifth of the night putting Ponder up 43-39 with 1:30 to play in the third.
The Lady Lions pulled away throughout the fourth quarter, looking like the team that carried a nine-point lead into half as they picked up a crucial district win.
“We can’t get too far ahead,” Avery said. “The girls need to know that just because you’ve beat a team once, doesn’t mean its guaranteed you’ll do it again. I’ve been bit before. You never know. We have put ourselves in a good position.”
Ponder boys comfortably handle Tigers
Led by 12 points from Hayes Hutcherson and 10 from Trevor McBee, the Ponder Lions (16-10, 5-1) picked up a home win over Gunter by a 49-25 final. Ponder led from start to finish.
The Lions held a 12-6 lead at the end of the first as the Tigers (22-5, 3-3) went cold from the field. Gunter went scoreless for the final four minutes of the half as Ponder continued to hit from the field, carrying a 24-14 lead into halftime.
Gunter mustered only 4 points in the third. Ponder outscored Gunter 25-11 in the second half on the way to victory.
The Lions will face off with Sadler S&S Consolidated on the road on Tuesday. The girls are set for a 5:45 p.m. tipoff with the boys to follow.