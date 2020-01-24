Grant McCasland has sensed a change during North Texas' seven-game winning streak that has vaulted the Mean Green to the top of the Conference USA men's basketball standings.
It's not just that UNT is winning consistently. It's that the Mean Green are understanding exactly how their head coach wants to go about getting there.
"We are continuing to understand the scenarios we have to take care of in a game," McCasland said. "Every game presents a different way we have to do it. As the game goes along, we get in a groove with the way we want to play."
UNT found that groove again in an impressive 98-78 win over UTSA on Thursday and will look to extend its winning streak in a 5 p.m. game against UTEP on Saturday at the Super Pit.
The UNT women will also be in action when they take on the Miners in a 2 p.m. game at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso.
The Mean Green men (13-8, 7-1 Conference USA) enter their game against the Miners in sole possession of first place in the conference standings. UNT is a half game up on Western Kentucky (6-1).
The Hilltoppers handed UNT their only loss thus far in C-USA play in the Mean Green's league opener. UNT has been on a tear ever since and showed signs of growth while winning a shootout with UTSA.
The Roadrunners feature one of the nation's most potent backcourts in Jhivvan Jackson and Keaton Wallace and push the pace. UNT plays a completely different style based on solid defense and playing in the half court.
UTSA pushed the Mean Green out of their comfort zone in terms of pace at times. UNT adjusted and came away with the win anyway behind 27 points from sophomore guard Umoja Gibson.
"I like to see us understand the game plan and what we are trying to do," McCasland said. "It’s fun to see guys invested in doing it."
UNT will look to build on that win and continue making a run at the C-USA title when it takes on a UTEP team coming off a slump-busting win over Rice.
The Miners (12-8, 3-4) had lost 19 straight road games before breaking through in a 72-64 win at Tudor Fieldhouse.
UTEP guards Souley Boum and Daryl Edwards both tallied career highs with 27 and 22 points, respectively, in the win. Forward Bryson Williams leads the Miners with an average of 18.6 points per game.
Gibson leads UNT with an average of 14.9 points, while Hamlet is adding 12.7.
Both saw their averages jump after the Mean Green tallied their season high for points against a Division I team in their win over UTSA.
"We were just being aggressive," Hamlet said. "Coach preached that and making the easy play."
The UNT women (9-10, 3-4) are also on a roll heading into their game against UTEP. The Mean Green cruised to a 79-55 win over UTSA on Thursday and have won two straight to move within a game of the .500 mark overall and in conference play.
Junior guard Summer Jones scored a career high 21 points in UNT's win over UTSA.
"We executed really well today," UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said after the game. "There's not a lot to complain about. I'm really proud of our rebounding and proud of our 20 assists. Definitely a game we would like to build on heading into Saturday."
Senior post Anisha George leads UNT with an average of 13.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
UTEP (11-6, 4-2) is coming off a loss to Rice on Thursday. The Miners are 9-4 at the Don Haskins Center.
Senior guard Katarina Zec is averaging 13.0 points per game to lead UTEP and is the Miners only player averaging double figures.