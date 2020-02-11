Late in the third quarter of Tuesday’s game at Ryan, the Lake Dallas Lady Falcons were rolling to another easy win — unaware that their night was about to get even better.
The Lady Falcons’ 63-40 win, coupled with front-runner Braswell’s loss to The Colony, which went final as Lake Dallas was still playing, means Lake Dallas and Braswell close the regular season with identical records and will share the District 8-5A title as co-champs. Lake Dallas came into the night trailing Braswell in the standings by one game.
The Lady Falcons (24-8, 10-2 district) then won a coin toss, making them the district’s No. 1 seed entering the playoffs.
“We’ve been talking to the girls over the last few days about controlling what we can control,” Lake Dallas coach Jordan Davis said. “If we could just focus on Denton Ryan, do our job, and get some help, we would have a chance to get a piece of the pie. At the end of the night, our girls did what they needed to do.”
While the Braswell game was tight from start to finish, Lake Dallas’ outing was far from it. In fact, Tuesday’s game was a total departure from the 41-40 win the Lady Falcons gutted out over Ryan during the first half of district. Jorja Elliott led all scorers with 18 points, but she was followed closely by Josephine Elliott, who added 17 points.
The latter scored all of her points in the second half, including a staggering five 3-pointers that blew open what was already a 12-point Lake Dallas lead at the half to 27 early in the fourth quarter.
“It’s frustrating that the game turned out this way,” Ryan coach Monesha Allen said. “You play someone to one point the first time around, and then lose by 23. It’s not what we expected.”
Ryan (11-18, 4-8) was already eliminated from postseason contention heading into the night.
It isn’t clear yet whom Lake Dallas will face in the first round of the playoffs.
“A lot of it depended on tonight, so we will see,” Davis said. “These girls started the season wanting a chance to compete for the district title. We liked our chances when we beat Braswell [earlier in the season], but the girls had to keep working hard and we needed some help. These are tough girls; they bought in to what we are trying to do.”
Raiders snap 4-game skid
Treshaun Shivers and Marcette Lawson scored 16 points apiece and Gian Harper added 10 as Ryan snapped a four-game district losing skid with a 79-56 win over Lake Dallas at Billy Ryan Gym.
The Raiders (15-10, 6-5 District 8-5A) built a 17-point cushion by the half before scoring 27 points in the third quarter.
Lake Dallas (2-8 in district) was led by Jaden McGrew, who scored 21 points, including seven 3-pointers. Yash Mattu added 13 and Addison Weinberg chipped in 12, but the Falcons were never able to slow Ryan’s offense and trailed by 29 going into the fourth quarter.
“I was proud of the way we came out from the very beginning,” Ryan coach Bryce Overstreet said. “The kids understood that we had to do our part throughout this thing. I’m pleased with the victory.”