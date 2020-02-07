KRUM — Beat the five-time defending state champs, clinch a playoff spot and celebrate senior night — yes, it was a party at Krum on Friday night.
After holding off multiple comeback attempts from a potent Argyle squad, the Lady Bobcats escaped with a 47-43 win in front of their home fans.
The Lady Eagles (26-6, 6-1 in District 8-5A) entered the night hoping to be celebrating themselves as a win would have secured their seventh consecutive district title. Instead, Krum (14-12, 2-5) held Argyle to its fourth-lowest scoring total of the season and made it far from a fiesta.
“Rhyle [McKinney] is a great player and Jacey [Oster] did the best she can as a lockdown defender to try to match Rhyle’s quickness, but it was a total team effort tonight,” Krum coach Lana Degelia said. “We fought for every possession and didn’t give up second shots. We owned the boards tonight and that’s a huge part in beating Argyle.”
The main challenge any team faces when playing Argyle is defending SMU commit Rhyle McKinney. That task fell to junior Jacey Oster, who was able to bother McKinney all night.
Argyle’s star was held to 15 points, with seven coming in the fourth quarter.
Brooklynn Carl had 12 of her own, including back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game early in the fourth quarter. Down the stretch, Krum’s defense continued to make the game uncomfortable for the Lady Eagles.
“We didn’t get much rhythm,” Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland said. “We rushed, then we broke the press and took some quick shots. We didn’t get offensive rebounds. We just didn’t play our game tonight.”
Krum was led in scoring by Tori Hamilton, who finished with 16 points and scored in multiple areas. Cali Marquis was the other Lady Bobcat in double figures with 10.
After losing to Argyle just a couple of weeks ago in overtime, the Lady Bobcats showed an improved poise down the stretch both in their decision-making and free-throw shooting.
“They stayed locked in, stayed focus and stayed the course,” Degelia said. “They didn’t panic and I’m proud of them. We just kept coming at them, getting stops on the defensive end and getting good or great shots on offense.”
Argyle will have another chance to take the outright district title on Tuesday at home against Decatur, while Krum faces Springtown locked into the fourth seed.
“It’s a huge boost,” Degelia said. “We’ve been in a slump since the last time we played Argyle and we’ve been working our way out of it, so hopefully this propels us into the playoffs and we can maintain this level.”
Boys: Argyle 55, Krum 29
Argyle was able to enact revenge on Krum with a dominant 55-29 win Friday night on the road. It was only two and a half weeks ago when the Bobcats beat the Eagles on their home court, but there were no remnants of that contest in this one.
Using their daunting size on both ends and improved offensive fluidity, Argyle (20-3, 4-1) regained first place in District 8-4A and put away Krum (19-12, 4-2) early.
Nate Atwood led the Eagles in scoring with 14, and seven others scratched the scoring column in the win. Now having played nine games without injured guard Jackson Maupin, Argyle is beginning to figure out new ways of winning games.
“We did a good job defensively of making things hard on them, but they missed some shots they usually make,” Argyle coach Russell Perkins said. “We did some great things offensively to get them in foul trouble and getting the ball to [inside].”