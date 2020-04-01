Ernie Kuehne has never forgotten the heyday of the Missouri Valley Conference in basketball.
The North Texas graduate and longtime booster spent plenty of nights in the stands at the old Snake Pit watching basketball greats like Wes Unseld of Louisville, as well as UNT legends Willie Davis and John Savage.
“There were 4,500 people there every night,” Kuehne said. “And we were right on the top of the court.”
The experience helped foster Kuehne’s love of basketball, and his belief that UNT’s best path to national prominence in athletics is on the hardwood.
“I make no bones about the fact that I believe basketball is the best way for North Texas to emerge on a national level,” Kuehne said. “If Gonzaga can be someone, we can be as well. There are a whole lot more players here in Texas than there are in Washington.”
Kuehne backed up that belief with a series of donations to the program, including the seed donation of $1.4 million for a basketball enhancement campaign back in 2012. He raised $3 million in 30 days. Those funds helped UNT open a basketball practice facility that was named in his honor and install a Jumbotron in the Super Pit.
Nearly a decade later, Kuehne feels like his vision is coming to fruition.
UNT won the Conference USA regular season title, its first conference championship of any kind since 2010, this spring. The Mean Green’s best season in a decade looks like it could be just the beginning for the program, thanks largely to the investment the school has made in the sport.
UNT hired coach Grant McCasland away from Arkansas State in 2017 after his first season with the Red Wolves. UNT spent $500,000 to buy McCasland out of his contract. The school also paid for UNT to play in the College Basketball Invitational following McCasland’s debut season in 2017-18.
Kuehne credited UNT athletic director Wren Baker and his second-in-command, Jared Mosley, for playing key roles in those decisions and the growth of the program.
“Those investments have helped,” McCasland said. “When we first got here, our biggest selling point was the fact our players could get into the gym any time they want to. We want people who love the game and care about improving in every facet of it.”
UNT is getting those types of players now. More often than not, they’re highly rated prospects who can make an immediate impact.
McCasland brought in five new players last summer. Three started throughout the year, including point guard Javion Hamlet. The junior went on to be named C-USA’s Player of the Year after leading the Mean Green to a 14-4 finish in conference play.
UNT posted a 20-11 record in a shortened season and won at least 20 games for the third straight year.
That run is all the more impressive when one considers UNT did not finish over .500 in any of the five seasons before McCasland took over. The Mean Green went 8-22 the year before he arrived.
One of the reasons Kuehne invested in basketball was the potential for a quick turnaround.
“The easiest team to build is in basketball,” Kuehne said. “You only need two really good players, a guy who can play on the inside and another on the perimeter.”
McCasland credited the relationships he built with his players for helping him build a championship program.
Hamlet also cited those ties when he committed to UNT out of Northwest Florida State Community College last summer.
“I love the coaching staff,” Hamlet said then. “I feel like I can help the team get over the hump.”
While those relationships are key, McCasland cited the facilities Kuehne and the rest of UNT’s boosters helped provide as a key part of the equation.
“If you are not able to provide quality facilities, you are significantly behind,” McCasland said. “Having a practice facility is the most important part.”
That is especially true at UNT. The Mean Green play their games in the Super Pit, a university-owned venue that hosts several events, including graduations.
The Ernie Kuehne Basketball Practice Facility serves as UNT’s home base. Kuehne helped fund a renovation of the venue in the summer of 2017.
The addition of the Jumbotron helped spruce up the Super Pit, where the Mean Green drew an average of 3,243 fans per home game this year, a total that ranked seventh out of 14 teams in C-USA.
UNT’s players believe that total will improve as the program does. Forward Zachary Simmons spoke throughout the season about how he could see attendance and enthusiasm growing.
Kuehne pointed to Creighton, another former Missouri Valley member, as an example of the potential of basketball.
“You can bring in big money with a quality basketball program,” Kuehne said. “Creighton draws in 17,000 fans for home games.”
Kuehne has long been involved in horse racing and sold off Little Distorted, one his most promising horses, to help fund his donation that kicked off UNT’s basketball enhancement campaign.
“It was too obvious,” Kuehne said. “Basketball is the sport we can win in the quickest.”
Nearly a decade later, that theory continues to play out just as Kuehne anticipated.