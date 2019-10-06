After narrowing down his recruitment to six schools back in late July, Guyer senior JaKobe Coles made his college decision on Sunday afternoon.
The highly-touted forward announced his commitment to Butler on Twitter.
“I’ve been dreaming about playing college basketball since fifth grade,” Coles said. “I want to thank God first and foremost, all my family and friends who have supported me, and all the coaches that gave me an opportunity to play at their school, and the coaches at Butler.”
Coles chose Butler over offers from Texas A&M, TCU, Notre Dame, Loyola and Minnesota. The Denton Record-Chronicle’s all-area Offensive Player of the Year in 2018-2019, Coles averaged 15.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last season.
The Wildcats went 32-5 last year before falling to eventual Class 6A champion Duncanville in overtime in the regional final.
Coles will join a Butler team that went 16-17 overall in 2018-2019. The Bulldogs were the national runner-up in 2009-2010 and 2010-2011 under current Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens.
“Butler has been a top program before, and the last couple years they have struggled a little bit,” Coles said. “To be able to come and try to [turn] a program around, especially at a basketball school like Butler, is huge.
“I love the coaches, and we have a great group of guys in my class moving in, plus the city of Indianapolis is great.”