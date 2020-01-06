With basketball season in full swing, eight Denton-area teams are gaining recognition across the state in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.
In Class 6A, the Guyer boys and girls are both ranked in the top 25.
The Wildcats checked in at No. 22 on the boys side, sporting a 14-4 record. Guyer won its District 5-6A opener last Friday against Keller Timber Creek and hosts Keller on Tuesday night.
The Lady Wildcats, meanwhile, are a perfect 3-0 in 5-6A play and 19-4 overall. They will also play host to Keller on Tuesday night in a battle of two top-20 teams. The Lady Indians are No. 18 in 6A.
Elsewhere across the area, the Argyle boys and girls are both ranked.
The Lady Eagles, who have won five consecutive state championships, checked in at No. 2 in Class 4A.
Argyle is 19-5 overall and has not lost to a team in its own classification this year. The Lady Eagles boast an average margin of victory of 13.04 points and open District 8-4A play at home on Friday against Bridgeport.
On the boys side, Argyle is No. 9 in 4A at 19-1. The Eagles' lone loss of the season came by one point, a 42-41 defeat at the hands of Seminole in the Whataburger Tournament.
Also in 4A, the Krum Bobcats are No. 20 with a 15-6 mark in head coach Doug Boxell's second year at the helm.
In Class 5A, the Braswell Lady Bengals and Lake Dallas Lady Falcons are both ranked. Braswell is No. 10 with a 17-4 record. Lake Dallas is No. 24 at 15-4. The Lady Bengals beat the Lady Falcons 49-35 last Friday.
The Ponder Lady Lions rounded out local teams ranked in the TABC poll. Ponder is No. 13 in Class 3A with a 14-10 record. The Lady Lion's head coach, Jimmy Avery, won his 800th career game on Dec. 27 against Dodd City.
Texas Association of Basketball Coaches State Poll
Boys
Class 6A
1. Duncanville (14-2)
2. Dickinson (16-5)
3. South Grand Prairie (16-4)
4. Waxahachie (18-3)
5. Summer Creek (20-4)
6. Killeen Ellison (20-4)
7. Austin Westlake (20-1)
8. Allen (16-4)
9. Atascocita (20-4)
10. Beaumont United (18-2)
11. North Shore (20-2)
12. Richardson (21-2)
13. Desoto (10-7)
14. Permian (16-2)
15. Horn (14-8)
16. Morton Ranch (13-8)
17. Vandegrift (19-2)
18. Los Fresnos (20-1)
19. Prosper (17-3)
20. Lewisville (12-10)
21. Coppell (16-4)
22. Guyer (14-4)
23. North Crowley (17-5)
24. Brandeis (17-2)
25. Waco Midway (18-6)
Class 5A
1. Lancaster (18-2)
2. Shadow Creek (15-2)
3. FB Hightower (18-4)
4. Sulphur Springs (16-6)
5. PA Memorial (17-4)
6. Wyatt (12-6)
7. Wagner (17-5)
8. Newman Smith (14-0)
9. Austin LBJ (15-5)
10. Burleson Centennial (17-4)
11. The Colony (18-4)
12. Manvel (14-6)
13. Frisco Memorial (15-5)
14. Manor (16-6)
15. Timberview (13-5)
16. South Oak Cliff (14-5)
17. Kimball (15-5)
18. Frisco Independence (15-4)
19. Midlothian (14-7)
20. Hutto (19-3)
21. Red Oak (10-8)
22. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (15-2)
23. Brewer (13-5)
24. EP Andress (17-3)
25. CC Miller (16-3)
Class 4A
1. Yates (8-4)
2. Lincoln (9-11)
3. Carter (14-7)
4. Decatur (15-5)
5. Liberty Hill (15-6)
6. Faith Family (9-11)
7. Dunbar (7-9)
8. Seminole (14-7)
9. Argyle (19-1)
10. LaMarque (20-6)
11. Connally (8-4)
12. Clint (14-5)
13. Estacado (14-5)
14. Silsbee (10-11)
15. Paris (16-7)
16. Waxahachie Life (16-8)
17. Fredericksburg (21-0)
18. Celina (13-6)
19. Pleasanton (20-3)
20. Krum (15-6)
21. China Spring (17-7)
22. Stafford (7-5)
23. Fulshear (6-13)
24. Palestine (15-7)
25. Pinkston (6-14)
Class 3A
1. Madison (6-11)
2. Crockett (18-2)
3. Cole (15-6)
4. Randolph (16-2)
5. Peaster (17-4)
6. Coldspring (19-4)
7. Brock (15-7)
8. Hallettsville (15-2)
9. London (17-4)
10. Academy (13-6)
11. Abernathy (11-3)
12. Shallowater (15-4)
13. Aransas Pass (14-8)
14. Santa Rosa (13-6)
15. Atlanta (16-4)
16. Grandview (8-10)
17. Tatum (11-8)
18. Childress (14-5)
19. Malakoff (11-4)
20. Van Alstyne (13-6)
21. Diboll (11-6)
22. East Chambers (12-7)
23. Franklin (14-8)
24. Commerce (13-9)
25. Mineola (12-7)
Girls
Class 6A
1. Duncanville (22-3)
2. Desoto (19-2)
3. Cypress Creek (25-0)
4. Cedar Hill (19-6)
5. Arlington Martin (23-4)
6. South Grand Prairie (23-2)
7. Cibolo Steele (16-7)
8. Guyer (19-4)
9. Atascocita (23-3)
10. Cypress Ranch (20-3)
11. Summer Creek (18-4)
12. Vista Ridge (18-5)
13. Plano (20-4)
14. Austin Westlake (18-6)
15. Hurst Bell (20-3)
16. Ridge Point (16-6)
17. Edinburg High (24-2)
18. Keller (18-3)
19. Waco Midway (18-5)
20. Smithson Valley (17-3)
21. Harker Heights (21-5)
22. Beaumont United (18-4)
23 Garland Sachse (16-6)
24. Schertz Clemens (17-7)
25. Austin Lake Travis (16-8)
Class 5A
1. Amarillo (22-2)
2. Cedar Park (20-3)
3. Red Oak (16-6)
4. Corpus Christi Carroll (22-4)
5. Fort Bend Hightower (21-4)
6. Shadow Creek (19-4)
7. Boerne Champion (19-4)
8. Georgetown (18-7)
9. Timberview (15-8)
10. Braswell (17-4)
11. CC Veterans Memorial (20-6)
12. Wichita Falls Rider (21-1)
13. McKinney North (12-6)
14. Royse City (16-5)
15. SA Veterans Memorial (17-7)
16. Kerrville Tivy (19-4)
17. Tuloso-Midway (17-5)
18. College Station (18-5)
19. Bryan Rudder (21-2)
20. Barbers Hill (20-4)
21. Brownsville Veterans (20-5)
22. Frisco Liberty (10-9)
23. Lubbock Monterey (22-3)
24. Lake Dallas (15-4)
25. El Paso Eastwood (17-3)
Class 4A
1. Canyon (19-1)
2. Argyle (18-5)
3. Hardin-Jefferson (17-8)
4. Beeville Jones (21-2)
5. Fairfield (21-2)
6. Glen Rose (19-5)
7. Decatur (22-3)
8. Brownsboro (20-5)
9. Sunnyvale (23-2)
10. Bullard (22-4)
11. Bridgeport (17-4)
12. San Elizario (19-3)
13. Robstown (20-2)
14 La Grange (19-3)
15. Hereford (16-5)
16. Houston Yates (11-6)
17. Jasper (23-4)
18. El Campo (17-6)
19 Devine (17-5)
20. Stephenville (19-7)
21. Hidalgo (22-4)
22. Gonzales (11-6)
23. Midlothian Heritage (16-10)
24. Pleasant Grove (14-3)
25. Rio Hondo (18-4)
Class 3A
1. Shallowater (22-0)
2. Mt Pleasant Chapel Hill (19-2)
3. Jim Ned (21-3)
4. Idalou (18-6)
5. Woodville (19-4)
6. Poth (16-3)
7. Canadian (17-5)
8. Wall (13-7)
9. Pottsboro (19-4)
10. Schulenburg (18-4)
11. Odem (18-6)
12. Mineola (15-4)
13. Ponder (14-10)
14. Brock (17-7)
15. Edgewood (18-5)
16. Brownfield (19-2)
17. Grandview (18-4)
18. Winnsboro (15-6)
19. Bells (17-5)
20. Howe (16-5)
21. Denver City (11-4)
22. Franklin (10-3)
23. Rains (15-7)
24. Luling (14-6)
25. Jarrell (17-6)