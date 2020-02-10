The end of the high school basketball season is almost here.
Tuesday night is the regular season finale for girls basketball teams, while boys teams have just three games left. With the playoffs fast approaching, there are several pivotal games coming up for Denton-area teams.
In Class 6A, No. 18 Guyer can clinch the District 5-6A title with a victory on Tuesday against Keller Fossil Ridge. The Wildcats are coming off a narrow 65-62 win over Trophy Club Nelson last Friday night.
Guyer is 24-4 overall and 11-0 in district play.
On the girls side, the Guyer Lady Wildcats are ranked No. 9 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 6A poll.
The Lady Wildcats can clinch a share of the 5-6A championship with a win on Tuesday against Fossil Ridge. Guyer would be the outright champion with a victory and a Keller loss.
If Guyer and Keller both win or lose on Tuesday, they would finish tied for first. The Lady Wildcats are 28-5 overall and 12-1 in district play, with their lone loss coming to Keller.
In Class 5A, the Braswell Lady Bengals can clinch their first outright district title in school history with a win on Tuesday night at The Colony. Braswell is No. 14 in 5A with a 25-5 overall record.
The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons, which were ranked No. 21 last week, still have an outside chance at a share of the District 8-5A title. Lake Dallas is 9-2 in district play, one game back from Braswell, which is 10-1.
The Lady Falcons need a win on Tuesday night at Ryan plus a Braswell loss to finish in a tie for first.
In 8-5A boys basketball, Braswell can clinch its first outright district championship with a win Tuesday against The Colony. The Bengals secured at least a share of the district title with a win over Justin Northwest last Friday.
Elsewhere across the area, the Argyle Eagles remain in a tight race in District 8-4A. No. 7 Argyle hosts No. 8 Decatur on Tuesday night in a game with plenty of postseason implications.
Argyle and Decatur are both 4-1 in district play, but Argyle holds the head-to-head tiebreaker. A victory for Argyle on Tuesday would put them in the driver's seat to claim the district title.
Argyle beat Decatur 36-33 on Jan. 24.
Krum is also still in the hunt in 8-4A and is ranked No. 11.
On the girls side in 8-4A, No. 5 Argyle has already clinched the championship, even though it lost to Krum last Friday. The Lady Eagles are 26-6 overall and 6-1 in league play.
While not ranked, the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals clinched a share of the District 11-4A title with a win over Anna last Friday. Aubrey can clinch the outright district title with a win on Tuesday against Melissa.
A loss would result in the Lady Chaparrals and Lady Cardinals finishing in a tie for first.
The Ponder Lady Lions round out local teams that are ranked in the most recent poll.
No. 9 Ponder won the District 9-3A championship with a 67-22 victory over Whitesboro last Friday. The Lady Lions are 22-10 overall and end the regular season on Tuesday against Pilot Point.
