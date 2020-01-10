The Braswell Lady Bengals defeated Denton Ryan 39-24 at home Friday night to remain undefeated in District 8-5A play. Braswell (19-4, 4-0) improves to 8-0 at home.
It took until just over five minutes left in the first quarter for the game’s first bucket to come, and it fell for Braswell. Braswell senior guard Kamryn Gibson rounded out the first quarter with back-to-back buckets putting Braswell up 9-4 at the end of one after a quick response from Ryan (5-8, 2-2) at the other end with a lay-up. Both teams battled turnovers in the first half.
Gibson finished with 13 points. Larissa Moser led Ryan with eight points.
“We definitely struggled with turnovers,” Ryan coach Monesha Allen said. “But [Braswell] are a high scoring team. I told the kids you want to be in reach, and we didn’t finish the course. We just didn’t finish, but we played hard.”
The home team carried a 20-12 lead into halftime after finding a groove from three-point range and executing on more second-chance points. Braswell carried a strong first half into the second half.
“We wanted to change our defense,” Braswell coach Lisa Williams said. “We needed to get more pressure on the guards. It wasn’t the best performance, we missed a lot of opportunities, but we’ll take the win.”
Ryan picked up a crucial bucket at the time from senior Haley Rucker. Rucker finished off a put back on a free throw to keep Ryan close. It was the final scoring play of the third quarter as Ryan trailed 29-21.
The Lady Bengals continued the trend of scoring first in the fourth. Senior guard Trinity Barnes provided the dagger three-point shot with just over 3:30 to play in the fourth. She finished with five points.
Boy’s basketball: Braswell holds off strong finish from Ryan
The Bengals downed Ryan 55-44 despite a late charge from the Raiders (8-5, 2-1)
Braswell (17-8, 3-0) jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter leading 16-6 at the break after a three from Jaiden Blalock fell as time expired in the quarter. Ryan opened the second quarter with a 4-0 run before the scoring for both teams fell quiet for over three and a half minutes.
The Bengals finally ended the drought with a free throw falling to make the score 17-10. Both teams would have plenty of opportunities from the line in the second quarter with more than 15 attempts from the line combined. Braswell entered the half up 24-12.
Both teams started the second half strong, each scoring six points in just about four minutes. Braswell’s offense continued to click as the Bengals carried a 36-20 lead into the fourth quarter. Ryan looked out of it before three straight possessions resulted in a three-point make for the Raiders to make the Braswell lead just 43-36.
RJ Jones hit a mid-range dagger to make it 45-36. Ryan tried to foul Braswell to get back in the game, but the Bengals entered the double bonus and closed out the game.